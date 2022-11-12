Interfaith Voices: Skepticism as practice

Every religious tradition brings with it a set of assumptions about the world.

To form a coherent whole, these assumptions naturally exclude their contradictory opposites through direct proclamation, e.g., “God is/is not real,” or through logical deduction that corresponds to these proclamations, e.g., “Because Buddhism is true, Christianity is not.”

In some communities, the strength of one’s belief in these assumptions determines their level of spiritual advancement within the formal religious hierarchy or signals higher social status among their peers. The well-read practitioner who can quote scripture and appears to genuinely embody the teachings will often incur more admiration than the average follower.

The nonbelief in these assumptions, most often expressed as doubt, is generally seen as undesirable or at best a necessary exercise on the path to genuine belief.

In the case of religion, problems can occur when deference is given to religious texts themselves rather than the intent of those who wrote them and the people who embody that intent. While some spiritual masters may be able to advise on the correct course of action in ambiguous situations, this is much more difficult when authority comes directly from the written word.

What matters is people’s own personal interpretations of these written words. As people’s collective interpretations change, what was once “true” can become a barrier to progress but can also reveal the inconsistencies that justify the reformation, which now values intent over content.

Consider the fourth Buddhist precept, which suggests practitioners refrain from “wrong speech,” such as slander and telling lies. In the Buddha’s advice to his son Rahula, it is said that no evil deed is too great for one who feels no shame in telling a lie.

A rigid reading of this text would seem to support the conclusion that one should never lie under any circumstance, because every lie told without shame also makes the next easier to tell, forming an unskillful habit.

As with all maxims, a realistic but hypothetical scenario can easily be used to counter such rigid declarations. When the serial killer, the Nazi or the Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer shows up at your doorstep looking for the person in your home, the literal precept dictates you should not lie, but should readily give them up to protect your own virtue.

Following the content of the text brings significant harm to others when the intent, at the time the precept as written, was to prevent it.

In a scenario like this, it would seem a mistake to consider a literal interpretation anything but immoral. This dissonance is then cured only by changing one’s interpretation of a text, prioritizing the intent of nonharm over the literal command to refrain from lies.

To do anything else would suggest the fallibility of the author, such as the Buddha, and would call the entire tradition into question. Instead, the responsibility is placed upon the practitioners themselves to interpret the intent of a text in a way that embodies the underlying values while also preserving the divine qualities of their leaders.

This can be difficult and is not to suggest that all traditions should be discarded, rather that practitioners have and should continue to cultivate healthy skepticism as a core part of their own spiritual framework, especially when considering a literal interpretation of a religious text.

By questioning who actually benefits from a certain interpretation, one can better hope to embody their respective teachings through their actions and avoid cultivating virtue for its own sake in exchange for the well-being of others.