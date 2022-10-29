Interfaith Voices: Simple yet profound

A young couple moved into their new house, eager to meet their neighbors and cultivate a strong sense of community in their new neighborhood.

For initiating contact, they wanted to get it just right. They spent hours discussing, praying, planning.

“Should we have one large potluck or several small gatherings, one neighbor at a time? Indoor dinner or outdoor picnic? What food should we serve? What should the invitations look like? What’s the optimal day of the week and time of day for such a gathering? How should we follow up? Should we plan something monthly? Quarterly?”

As the discussions dragged on, the questions and complexities increased. No decisions were made, nor any action taken, for fear of making even the slightest error. The passing days rolled into weeks and months, yet no neighbor was ever met. Then one day the couple was outside in their yard when a neighbor walked to the mailbox. The neighbor glanced over quickly and gave the slightest smile and wave.

Emboldened by this simple act of friendliness, the woman strode over to the neighbor, smiled brightly and introduced herself. After a few minutes of a surprisingly pleasant conversation, the woman invited her neighbor over for dinner that very evening. Even more surprisingly, the neighbor accepted the invitation! No decorated invitations were delivered, the house was not immaculately clean, and the meal was simple. Yet that evening marked the start of a beautiful friendship.

The neighbor commented that she had never been invited to the home of a neighbor in the entire 15 years she had lived there! The simplicity of that impromptu invitation had a profound impact in a way that no amount of planning and complexity could ever hope to rival.

In many aspects of our lives, we seem to prefer complexities, which paradoxically are easier for us, over simple yet more difficult actions. Consider the effectiveness of the complex diets and fitness programs out there compared with that of the simple yet profound “eat less, move more” lifestyle. Yet we’re drawn to the complex because it’s somehow easier.

Decorating invitations, using multitab spreadsheets, and complex administrative systems have their place, no doubt, but when we consider what we can best do to make the world a better place, these complexities can often be stripped away, leaving us free to perform simple yet profound acts of kindness.

Baha’u’llah, the Prophet-Founder of the Baha’i Faith, instructs us, “The betterment of the world can be accomplished through pure and goodly deeds, and through commendable and seemly conduct.”

My children reminded me of the principle of “simple yet profound” when I took them on a train trip to Eugene a few years ago. I, of course, researched things to do with kids in Eugene, built a schedule that would optimize our fun, and ensured our itinerary was logistically efficient — very complex stuff, yet relatively easy and comfortable for my engineer brain.

When we arrived in Eugene, however, what did my kids want to do? Play hide-and-seek in the hotel room — for hours (yes, it’s possible). My schedule was immediately busted, so I tossed it out and focused on the simpler yet more difficult task of trying to hide in the cabinet under the hotel room sink. My kids didn’t care about schedule optimization; they just wanted some fun quality time with their dad.

So it goes with our family, friends, neighbors, coworkers and others in our lives. The simplest acts are often the most profound. “Let your heart burn with lovingkindness for all who may cross your path” (Baha’i Writings).