Interfaith Voices: Reclaiming the Garden

How do you create a thriving, humane society? What are the core assumptions, values and institutions that will lead to that outcome?

Genesis is a prologue to the Book of the Law, the Torah, informing ancient Hebrew legislation. The creation accounts we find there are less about how the world came to be than a radical vision of a world of living abundance. Creation stories in the ancient Near East functioned as rhetorical frameworks by which a nation defined itself. They spelled out basic assumptions of society, rulership and institutions.

Declaring these ideals at the founding of the cosmos fixed them into the very fabric of creation. To violate those ideals was to invoke primal chaos. Each creation story would set out how a god or gods created the cosmos and afterward set up the essential institutions to maintain it.

It’s important to remember that the book of Genesis reached its final editorial shape during the Babylonian exile after the destruction of Jerusalem by Nebuchadnezzar in 586 BCE. It was a Jewish response to the rival worldview of Judah’s conquerors. Babylon’s creation account told how the chief god, Marduk, defeated the forces of chaos in battle; killed their leader, Tiamat; then shaped the cosmos out of Tiamat’s carcass.

He then built a fine palace from which to rule through raw political power backed by systemic violence. In this context, we see that Genesis offers a radical alternate vision. Genesis has no combat, no cosmic battle. God creates nonviolently, by speaking. Cosmos is defined with the presence and abundance of life. Chaos is lifelessness. Humans are fashioned in the image of a god who creates life.

Through the act of naming, humans are co-creators of the animals. God gives humanity dominion over the animal world, but they may not consume them in any way; both humans and animals are blessed to thrive. Finally, as a matter of cosmic law, everyone gets a day off once a week.

But the crucial point of comparison is the institutions the respective creator gods set up afterward. Marduk erects an elaborate palace. By contrast, God plants a garden eastward in Eden.

This makes perfect sense, given the nature of creation in Genesis; put the necessary items in place and living things emerge. That is the short definition of a gardener. What’s more, even after Adam and Eve leave the garden, it is clear — and supported by much rabbinic interpretation — that they continued to work the land to make it fertile, continuing the process of creation.

Eden is an ideal; in that perfect world we’d all be gardeners, augmenting, enriching the world and its creatures to be fruitful and multiply. That is the “dominion” of humanity. Our mandate is to create living abundance, not to exploit the earth. That idea, incidentally, starts showing up only during the Industrial Revolution.

In Genesis, chaos is inimical to life. Where chaos dominates, nothing lives, nothing grows. When habitat is destroyed or animals wantonly slaughtered, we literally invoke chaos. We have exploited nature, destroying life and habitat on a planetary scale. Chaos is expanding. The Palace is supplanting the Garden.

The “garden” as a civilization’s founding metaphor would have been astonishing in the late 6th century BCE. It is no less so today. When the question changes from “How do we hold power?” to “How are we to nurture life?,” a new path becomes natural, even obvious.

Humanity is at its best when we nurture and protect life. To reclaim that legacy of the Garden is the key to our own salvation.