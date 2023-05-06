There’s a blanket — that is reality.

But wait, now the blanket is gone, replaced by a smiling face! Reality has changed. The baby laughs with delight! Hang on, what’s this? The blanket is back … and now the face!

More laughter and joy from the baby! Repeat this process over and over again with the same result — a happy baby.

Playing one of a baby’s very first games, peek-a-boo, reveals what seems to be an innate capacity to feel joy at the sudden change of our reality. We encounter the same phenomenon with jokes — the joke follows along a path of a certain reality until, poof! The punchline suddenly changes that reality, leaving us filled with joy and laughter. At least for a good joke, anyway.

Take the classic knock-knock joke, for example: “Knock knock.” “Who’s there?” “Interrupting Cow.” “Interrupting C-” “MOOOOO!” The listener expects a clever add-on to the phrase “Interrupting Cow” but is unexpectedly interrupted by a not-so-clever “moo.” And the listener laughs at this sudden change of reality. Well, at least I did the first time I heard it.

Perhaps this principle has a spiritual counterpart. Is God playing peek-a-boo with us? Our reality from the time we are born appears to be entirely encapsulated by this material world, with occasional glimpses of spiritual realities along the way.

The game builds up over many years and decades as we become further enmeshed in physical cares and concerns until one day … poof! We die!

The blanket is removed: Peek-a-boo! The material reality we thought was our true reality is exposed as nothing more than a blanket, and our true reality is shown to be the spiritual realm, of which we are only dimly aware while alive.

Perhaps our souls feel joy and delight at this stunning revelation, just like a baby playing peek-a-boo. Good one, God!

So what does this mean for us as we try to balance our temporary physical reality with our eternal spiritual reality? How do we prepare ourselves so that the removal of the blanket (i.e., death) brings us joy rather than remorse, guilt or other negative emotions?

One extreme is to live a life of asceticism, rejecting the comforts of the physical world and focusing solely on connecting with the spiritual realm.

The other extreme is to live a life of secularism, avoiding any hint of spirituality and obtaining as much material wealth and physical comfort as possible. The best path, known in Buddhism as the Middle Way, is likely somewhere between those extremes, whereby we balance our physical and spiritual realities.

This balance, which for many is life’s fundamental daily challenge, is described in the Baháʼí Writings.

Baháʼu'lláh says, “Should a man wish to adorn himself with the ornaments of the earth, to wear its apparels, or partake of the benefits it can bestow, no harm can befall him, if he alloweth nothing whatever to intervene between him and God, for God hath ordained every good thing, whether created in the heavens or in the earth, for such of His servants as truly believe in Him.”

As long as we prioritize our spiritual connection with God, the bounties of the physical world are ours to enjoy! He goes on to state, “Eat ye, O people, of the good things which God hath allowed you, and deprive not yourselves from His wondrous bounties. Render thanks and praise unto Him, and be of them that are truly thankful.”

If we’re able to walk this Middle Way, balancing the physical and the spiritual while letting nothing come between ourselves and God, hopefully we’ll find joy in God’s game of peek-a-boo.