Interfaith Voices: Make me an instrument of peace

A new day arrives once again, and I am taking time to be thankful for this gift.

I’m in a familiar place of carrying into this new day a sense of weight, of being weighed down, by things not quite seen, but likely made of sadness, fear and worry. Soul burdens, perhaps. Perhaps not only my own, but also inherited from my ancestors. Things I carry somewhere in my mind, and therefore in my body.

I am now in the middle of six generations — from my grandfather’s mother (born in 1873), who was alive when I was born, to my son’s daughter, now 3 years old. To be able to see and feel myself in the flow of generations gives me a feeling of steadiness in the midst of change — a vivid sense of being “part of” more than merely “related to.” My life is not the center — it is one center among all the other centers.

I’m feeling both this flow and this steadiness as I allow myself to rest for a moment in awareness of my breath. I’m aware of my ancestors and my descendants and of all the others around me and everywhere being breathed through life, moment by moment, day by day, generation to generation.

I think of this earth which has carried, is carrying and will carry us all, changing us as it changes. The breath that fills me now is every breath, and everyone and everything is in it together, and welcomed to this day.

I recognize that it is in my nature to be thankful. To acknowledge the blessings and gifts of each day. This is my daily practice — to hold together my own portion of the burdens of being human with my devotion to appreciating the blessings I am given, and the possibilities of contributing to compassion and justice and love.

With this breath coming in, I bow to acknowledge with humility, with sadness, with something I don’t know how to name, the privileged position into which I arise. I am not running for my life, not hungry, not stopped at a border. I have not lost my home, my family, my livelihood, my dignity, my life. My injuries have not been at the hands of other people.

I allow myself to consider: Are my life and my actions causing others to run for their lives, to be hungry, to be stopped in their search for freedom? Are my choices causing others to lose homes, family, livelihood, dignity, breath?

For me, this is the essence of the religious life. This is the purpose of spiritual practice. To remember that everything is possible, every day. The worst of humanity, and the best. My worst, and my best. A new day arrives bringing breath and life to me, and therefore a call to serve, a call to be an instrument of love, and of peace. May I not forget the call. May I not turn away.

May I enter into the day with courage. May even the tiniest bit of love live through me into the world. May it live through you too.