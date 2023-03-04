The Book of Proverbs is found in both the Hebrew Bible and the Christian Bible, and contains concise, wise statements about how to live a good life.

One of my favorite verses is Proverbs 3:5-6: “Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths.”

My daughter-in-law recently told me the story of Charles Blondin, the famous tightrope walker and the first person to cross over Niagara Falls in 1859.

As described in Smithsonian Magazine, “A cable made entirely of hemp, 1,300 feet long, two inches in diameter, was wound around an oak tree on the American side, while the other end was ferried across the Niagara River and secured to a Canadian rock. To limit swaying, stabilizing guy ropes were affixed at 20-foot intervals to anchors on both banks — except for 50 unreachable feet in the center, which sagged and swayed dangerously.”

Over several months, Blondin repeatedly made this crossing — sometimes running, taking photos, walking backwards, doing back flips, pushing a wheelbarrow and even blindfolded. In August 1859, he decided to cross the falls while carrying his manager and friend, Harry Colcord, on his back. They did fine until they reached the middle section, which sagged and swayed.

To keep from falling, Blondin gave this advice to Colcord: “Look up, Harry … you are no longer Colcord, you are Blondin … be a part of me — mind, body and soul. If I sway, sway with me. Do not attempt to do any balancing yourself.” Although a few of the guy ropes snapped, the duo made the journey safely across the falls.

Regarding Proverbs 3:5-6, Bonnie Cordon, an international leader of young women in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, said, “This scripture comes with two admonitions, a warning and a glorious promise.”

The two admonitions — “Trust in the Lord with all thine heart” and “In all thy ways acknowledge him” — are followed by the warning of “Lean not unto thine own understanding.” The scripture ends with “He shall direct thy paths” and provides what Cordon calls a “glorious promise.”

The warning to lean not unto our own understanding is harder for me to comprehend. For me, there are times when I choose to be guided by my own intuition, knowledge and past experiences, and through personal prayer. They are from God, and we all have been given these valuable gifts to help direct our decision-making.

But what about when we completely lose our focus and balance? Those times are often beset with broken ropes and relationships, deep chasms, churning waters, mists of darkness, unsteadiness and the unknown. Is that when we must do as Colcord did and lean on the Lord for balance, “sway” with Him — even when it does not fit with our own understanding? The one constant is the Lord.

An observer of the Niagara Falls feat said that the thousands of people in the crowds exhibited faith that Blondin had the capacity to make this crossing, but that Harry Colcord exhibited trust when he climbed upon Blondin’s back and obeyed his direction.

Life can be a tightrope, stretched across time. My skills are such that I cannot do this walk alone. I can gain strength from others and from a loving Heavenly Father and His son, Jesus Christ. Trusting in the Lord, even when it seems illogical, I can make the crossing on His shoulders as I acknowledge His strength and He directs my path. This is a “glorious promise” available to all.