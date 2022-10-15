Interfaith Voices: Leaving the church but not leaving the journey

Over the years, I’ve noticed reports of people leaving churches. I never thought I’d be one of them.

Attending church has always been important to me. The habit started early, as I attended the Romanian Orthodox Church in Detroit with my extended family every Sunday. My maternal grandparents were immigrants from Romania, but my brother and I didn’t learn the language. Since the liturgy was in Romanian, my worship experience was absorbing the mystery, beauty and sensuality of the liturgy.

When I was about 10, we began attending a Presbyterian church closer to home. Even after I went away to college, Sunday mornings found me tiptoeing down the hall of my dorm, going to church. After five years of teaching high school English, I became a full-time wife and mother. It was then that I could no longer ignore the call to ministry, so off I went to seminary.

This was in 1974, and although women had already been ordained in the Presbyterian Church, we were still in the minority. I was among those who fought for inclusive language, objecting to male language for God and humans — my first major pushback to organized religion. After four years serving a parish, I became director of a mission project, Recovering Women Ministries.

Working with women recovering from sexual, domestic and substance abuse, I found myself bumping up against theological abuse. I met women who stayed in abusive relationships because they had vowed “'til death do us part.” I told them that the relationship was already broken by the violence, so divorce wasn’t breaking that vow.

I also told them that God didn’t send Jesus to die, because that would be divine child abuse. Rather, Jesus was sent to live and proclaim God’s love for all people, no matter what. Back then, as now, this was a dangerous proclamation — a clear departure from traditional Christian practice.

In 1978, the Presbyterian Church adopted a policy forbidding ordination of lesbian and gay people. It was during my ministry in the Twin Cities that I fell in love with a woman. In 1989, I requested that I be “relieved of the practice of ordained office,” and came out as a lesbian — a major conflict with church policy. I found a home in Unitarian Universalism for the next 30 years.

Recently befriending a Presbyterian minister, I found myself being called home. So I went through the process of reclaiming my ordination. I became loosely affiliated with the Disciples of Christ and Presbyterian churches in Albany.

Although there were many aspects of worship that satisfied a longing in me, there were things that were a challenge, male language being a big part of that. So, I gradually stopped attending worship, and Sunday mornings found me at home.

Leaving church didn’t mean leaving the journey. A book group studying spirituality feeds my spirit. Weekly meetings with a person from the book group discussing other books deepens my spiritual life. One book in particular helped me fill a void in my understanding of the Christian path: Avens & Zellely, “Walking the Path of ChristoSophia: Exploring the Hidden Tradition in Christian Spirituality.” Three pillars of ancient Christian tradition, discarded over the years by developing dogma, were described:

Feminine: including feminine aspects of the Divine.

Mystical: honoring direct experience and intuitive ways of knowing.

Natural: seeing nature as beautiful, divine and wise.

Here I found a connection to my core experience of God as mystery, beauty and sensuality, which I absorbed during my early church experience in the Romanian Orthodox Church. Meeting with a few women on a regular basis for ritual that includes these elements provides a rich context for my ever-deepening journey.