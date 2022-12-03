Interfaith Voices: Invitation to the Parliament of the World’s Religions

Collaboration and service are the cornerstones of most religious organizations around the world.

Many faiths are trying to build bridges of cooperation and understanding to reach a consensus of truth and harmony outside their religious convictions. How else are we going to heal this world? If the great faith organizations can’t reach out across their borders to collaborate with others, who else will? As science and religion go to war with each other, how do we explain the deep spiritual science in all major religions?

We must take a deeper look at ourselves and pray harder than ever for a world in balance — a just, peaceful and sustainable world.

In Self Realization Fellowship, we aspire to cooperate with people of all faiths to help bring about a greater understanding of the common values we all share.

“Though we may seem divided by race, creed, color, class, and political prejudices, still, as children of the one God we are able in our souls to feel brotherhood and world unity. … In our hearts we can all learn to be free from hate and selfishness. Let us pray for harmony among the nations, that they march hand in hand through the gate of a fair new civilization.” — Paramahansa Yogananda, founder of Self Realization Fellowship

The first formal gathering of the Parliament of the World’s Religions, often regarded as the birth of the interfaith movement, was in 1893 in Chicago, during the World’s Fair. This initial groundbreaking gathering was created to cultivate harmony among the world’s religious and spiritual communities and drew representatives of Eastern and Western spiritual traditions.

The next Parliament of World Religions convened in 1920 in Boston, where my teacher, Paramahansa Yogananda, came to America with many other leaders to provide a new vocabulary from the spiritual teachings of India that were inclusive of all religions.

Yogananda taught Yoga and the values of searching for God within through the scientific and spiritual techniques of meditation to an awakening American audience. Yoga means uniting body, mind and soul.

According to the Corvallis Chamber of Commerce, over 4,000 people practice some form of yoga each week. The International Yoga Federation states that about 300 million people practice yoga worldwide.

The World Parliament of Religions is, once again, gathering in Chicago, Aug. 14 through Aug. 18. Thousands of people from all faiths, from more than 200 diverse religious, indigenous and secular beliefs, and more than 80 nations will convene to address the most urgent and critical global issues of our time.

The 2023 Parliament will convene on the theme of “A Call to Conscience: Defending Freedom and Human Rights,” calling people of faith and conscience to stand up together in all their diversity and defend freedom and human rights.

The Corvallis Interfaith Network invites you to join us, people of faith, and attend this historic event, The Parliament of the World’s Religions. If you are interested in connecting with other Oregonians who intend to answer the call, please email us at CorvallisInterfaithNetwork@gmail.com.

Register for the Parliament by Dec. 15 to receive the early-bird discount! Learn more at 2023POWR.ORG.

“'World fellowship” seems a very simple phrase, but in these two words is the panacea for all the individual, social, and political ills that are threatening the world’s material, mental, moral, and spiritual happiness. … World fellowship alone can banish hatred and prevent wars. World fellowship alone can stabilize prosperity for all mankind.

"Bring that fellowship into your hearts by communing with God. … As soon as you feel God in your heart, you will contribute to world civilization as no king or politician has ever done before.” — Paramahansa Yogananda