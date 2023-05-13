Editor’s mote: All quoted passages in this article are by The Living ECK Master, Harold Klemp.

“Prayer. Meditation. Contemplation. What’s at the heart of these spiritual practices? Each is a response to the call of Soul. Each represents an individual’s desire to contact the source of all truth. Different paths to reach the same goal.”

Imagine for a moment that you are a colorful tropical fish swimming in the ocean, with thousands of other fish of brilliant hues and colors. You eat bits of food that float by, taking shelter among the coral.

You swim in large, dancing schools of fish, turning this way and that on some invisible cue. You are surrounded by water your entire life, hardly giving it a second thought.

Similarly, while we live and move and have our being immersed in the Holy Spirit, often we don’t recognize its presence. The still, small voice of spirit can be drowned out by the noise of daily life. Like the waters of the ocean, though, Spirit is always there.

You could also think of Spirit as radio waves. Invisible, they surround us. There are a number of frequencies that correspond to aspects of yourself, including the emotional, mental, intuitive, and Soul — your true spiritual self.

In Eckankar, we tune our “inner radio” to invite conscious experience with the Holy Spirit, using “The Spiritual Exercises of ECK.”

Personal experiences with the Holy Spirit, or the ECK, are not seen as something that happened only to the saints of ancient history. With effort and loving attention, we can recognize the presence of Spirit here and now.

“Throughout history, the Living ECK Masters have set out a series of spiritual exercises — and there are a whole series of them — whereby an individual may unfold himself into the state of knowing who and what he is and what his mission is in life. This is Self-Realization, and on to God-Realization.”

Spirit can come into your life like a cat on silent feet. The whisperings of Spirit may include things such as seeming coincidences and amazing connections, a déjà vu experience, seeing an inner light or hearing an inner sound. Your intuition could help you solve a vexing problem.

At times you might experience something more dramatic, such as a prophetic dream or a past-life memory. Or it could be as simple as being aware of a loving presence.

Lately I have had a series of experiences where an inner assistant seems to be arranging my day. One morning I walked to the corner and saw someone I needed to talk with. Over the next 30 minutes, I remained on that spot, and three other people I needed to see, or ask a favor of, came by — one after the other.

On another day, I followed a nudge to start a morning chore right then. Just as I wiped off my hands, a contractor came to the door. Divine timing!

“Have you heard the call of Soul? If you are a sincere seeker of truth, you realize that something within you is constantly pushing you from the nest. You know the answers you seek do exist somewhere in the world.”

Around the globe, many communities offer an open event called “The Sound of Soul.” There you can sing HU, an ancient name for God that is part of many religious traditions, and share spiritual experiences. This is a gift from Eckankar to anyone who wants to experience more of God in their life.

“You are Soul, a divine spark of God on a journey homeward. Soul wants to experience more of the Voice of God, which can be heard as Sound or seen as Light. So you begin your search.”

The current spiritual leader of Eckankar is the Living ECK Master Harold Klemp, author of many books on leading a spiritual life. To learn more about Eckankar, you might enjoy “ECKANKAR: Ancient Wisdom for Today” by Harold Klemp; go to www.spiritualexperience.org; or call 1-800-LOVEGOD.