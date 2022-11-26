Interfaith Voices: Happy (Kosher) Turkey Day!

Through sheer coincidence, the Hebrew word for “give thanks” (hodu) is the same as the Hebrew word for “turkey” (hodu).

There’s a strong American cultural connection between the holiday of Thanksgiving and eating turkey for dinner, but for Jews who observe the religious dietary practices of kashrut (kosher eating), celebrating yom hodu (Hebrew for both “Thanksgiving Day” and “Turkey Day”) can be a bit more complicated.

Turkeys are, fortunately, potentially kosher animals. Being native to North America, turkeys were obviously unknown in the ancient Near East. But the traditional understanding of the Torah’s prohibitions against eating various kinds of birds is that only carrion birds and birds of prey are outright forbidden.

Thus, a turkey that has no disqualifying blemishes and that has been properly slaughtered according to traditional Jewish practices can be a kosher Thanksgiving main course.

In the modern era of industrial food production, many Jews rely on what’s called a heksher, a certification stamp found on food packaging and issued by a kosher-certifying agency, to be assured that the turkey they’re buying meets these requirements.

But, even having acquired a kosher turkey, choosing to prepare and serve meat at all can raise other issues. One of the most significant pillars of kashrut is the requirement of separating meat from dairy. This practice is derived from one line: “You shall not boil a kid (as in, a baby goat) in its mother’s milk,” repeated three times in Torah. (See Exodus 23:19, Exodus 32:26, and Deuteronomy 14:21.)

While the plain sense of these words seems like it might prohibit only a very specific cooking act, the normative Jewish interpretation has been that meat of any land animal cannot be combined with dairy products of any kind.

Interestingly, poultry was not always understood to be part of this category of meat, as mother birds don’t actually produce any milk, seemingly obviating the Torah’s concern. However, halachah (normative Jewish practice) has nevertheless prohibited poultry/dairy mixing for most of the last 2,000 years.

Consequently, serving turkey for dinner can mean not serving any other dish containing dairy. In our home, this is a deal-breaker. Creamy mashed potatoes made with milk and butter are just too much of a favorite to give up.

By the time this column goes to print, we will have served our Thanksgiving guests their choice of meatless “turkey roasts” (Tofurkey or Quorn) or my specialty: salmon blackened with the best spice rub you’ve ever tried. Fish is a common feature on a kosher table because it falls into a neutral category called pareve — neither milk nor meat, and edible in combination with either.

Even though adapting American traditions to Jewish customs can sometimes be tricky, when it comes to making time to express gratitude, the two go hand in hand. Thanking our Creator for everything — from the gift of life to bodily strength, the wonders of nature, the Torah and freedom from bondage — is a feature of every Jewish prayer service.

It’s also customary to bless and thank God both before and after meals. We also recite a special selection of psalms (113 through 118) of thanksgiving on Jewish holidays and at the beginning of each new month of the Hebrew calendar.

Coming together with others to eat and celebrate is also an important Jewish value. Because we are a pluralistic Jewish community at Beit Am and our members don’t all practice kashrut exactly the same way, communal meals can sometimes be challenging.

But finding ways to navigate our differences and remain in community is our goal not just on yom hodu but all year round.

In this season of gratitude, let us give thanks for the blessings we have, and hope for another year of health and happiness!