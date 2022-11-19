Interfaith Voices: God as trickster

Have you ever felt tricked, or at least surprised, by God? I have. Here’s my story.

When I was 10, my parents finally bought a television, and for the first time, I encountered preachers on TV with their big, phony productions and constant promises of salvation if you just send them money, money, money.

Even at 10, I could see their hypocrisy, and that’s what I came to believe religion was. Hypocrisy!

Fast-forward 40 years to a sleepless night on Fillmore Avenue. I finally gave up, went to the living room, turned the TV on to a low volume, and started flipping channels. Soon I found an old preacher, and thought, “Oh, here we go again.”

He was trying hard to preach with the passion of the young hucksters. His wife, off to the side, was made up like Tammy Fay, a gaudy set behind them.

But as I watched, I realized something. The set was broken down. His wife’s makeup was poorly done and running, and Mr. Preacher wasn’t asking for money, or anything else. He was speaking from the heart, with the urgency of a man who knew he didn’t have much time, and needed to do all he could, right now, in the middle of the night.

And it struck me: These two were for real. They truly believed.

I was enthralled. I had never seen a preacher on TV who I thought had a soul, much less one who was actually concerned for the souls of others. But there he was, for the first time in my experience.

At some point he mentioned a quote. I collect quotes, and it was one I wanted very much to have. He said it was from the Gospel of Matthew, but I didn’t catch the citation. So out came the old King James Bible (59 cents at the Salvation Army Thrift Store), and I read the Gospel of Matthew.

The quote was not there. So I read the Gospel of Mark. No quote. Then Luke. Then John. Couldn’t find the quote, but now I’m as caught up in the search as the preacher on TV is in conveying the message of God’s love. So I read all four gospels again. Still no quote.

But by now I’m thinking, “Who is this Jesus guy? How did anybody get so much right? Why are so many great and courageous statements coming from this one person?” Here are a few quotes I did discover that night …

John 13:34: “A new commandment I give to you, that you love one another; as I have loved you, that you also love one another.”

Mark 10:26: “It is easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle than for a rich man to enter into the kingdom of heaven.”

Matthew 25:40: “What you have done for the least of these you have done for me.”

Matthew 5:9: “Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called the children of God.”

John 12:47: “You judge according to the flesh; I judge no one.”

John 4:8: “God is love.”

The next day I told my dear friend Cathy Edmonston about my night, and the quote I could not find. But that I now had an idea: God may have a sense of humor but also likes to bring us little surprises that cause us to think deeply and then make better decisions.

Later, Cathy found the quote, which is attributed to Paul. I hope you’ll love it as I do.

Timothy 6:10: “For the love of money is the root all evil, which while some coveted after, they have erred from the faith.”