One of the enduring artifacts of the struggle for independence is the Liberty Bell, which bore the inscription, "Proclaim liberty throughout all the land unto all the inhabitants thereof."

This text is from Leviticus 25:10 and refers to the Jubilee year, when, every 50 years, debt slaves were freed, agricultural debts canceled and ancestral lands returned to any Israelites who had been forced to sell them. The Hebrew word translated as “liberty,” deror, refers specifically to a debt release or amnesty.

This year’s Independence Day came shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down President Biden’s plan to reduce and cancel student debt.

The struggle between creditors and debtors was a key element in the formation of Israelite law. We tend to skip over those sections of the Bible the way one might skip over the fine print.

Scholars used to doubt whether the Jubilee year really happened, but recent reassessments of documents from ancient Mesopotamia and Egypt show that periodic debt cancelations were a vital tool for maintaining political and economic stability.

Far from creating economic chaos, they restored equity and self-sufficiency to the small landowners who formed the tax base of the royal court, a ready source of labor for public works, and soldiers in time of war.

All of these functions were compromised when too many of the king’s subjects fell under debt bondage. The ancients also understood the iron rule of interest-driven debt: Debts that can’t be paid, won’t be paid.

The question was how to manage that nonpayment. From their long history, they understood that if civilizations did not allow this rebalancing of society through periodic “clean slate” declarations, they eventually collapsed.

For centuries, this system of periodic clean slates worked very well, but the practice had fallen into disuse by the time of the Israelite monarchy. The innovation of Israelite legislation was to codify debt cancelations into law rather than depending on the whims of the king. Israelite law includes other extensive provisions to prevent or ameliorate debt bondage and foreclosures.

By the time of Jesus, an innovation called the prosbul created a loophole by which debts could be exempted from cancelation through the Jubilee. Creditors made the prosbul a precondition for lending.

Desperate borrowers had no choice but to accept the terms with little hope of relief. The result of this change was the acquisition of small land holdings through foreclosures by massive land conglomerates.

It was truly a time when “The rich ruleth over the poor, and the borrower is slave to the lender” (Proverbs 22:7).

Jesus was deeply concerned about the problem of debt. His first recorded preaching at the synagogue of his hometown of Nazareth began with a call to restore the Jubilee year to “bring good news to the poor,” “proclaim release to the captives,” and “let the oppressed go free.”

His message did not go over well; the congregation tried to stone him to death.

Today, about 43 million student loan debtors owe debts totaling more than $1.6 trillion. Much of that debt is effectively unpayable, reducing millions of Americans to debt bondage.

One might ignorantly quibble over “useful” college majors, but the fact remains that these borrowers took out loans because a college education usually means a better job.

By thwarting the Biden Administration’s debt relief plan, the Supreme Court leaves in place a significant and destabilizing economic imbalance affecting the lives of millions of Americans.

The biblical practice of Jubilee offers a model for hope: Canceling student debt is both economically sound and a moral imperative.