Interfaith Voices: Crisis in his 20s leads to truth-seeking

I remember hearing “Seek ye the truth and the truth shall make you free” when I was very young; I thought it was catchy, but I didn’t quite understand it.

I had my first “crisis” when I was 21, after I moved away from my dysfunctional family. I vividly recall sitting on the floor in my small apartment in Venice, California, looking inside myself for comfort, something sustaining. There wasn’t much there.

I realized that I really hadn’t made any meaningfully conscious decisions about my life — core value kind of stuff. I had read a lot and was still wondering about God. I sat there for some time, sifting through a plethora of thoughts, and the adage, “Seek ye the truth and the truth shall make you free,” kept coming up.

After a while I decided that I was going to put all my eggs in one basket and make that saying a cornerstone of my life. If I was wrong, I said to myself, I’d deal with it.

In retrospect, what I was doing was an act of faith; I was going to believe in something I could not prove, yet I was going to base how I lived on that belief; it became a motivating factor in my life. It was an intellectual process, not an emotional one. I knew that only the course of my life would bear out if this was a wise or foolish choice.

I realize now that my attitude if it wasn’t true, I’d deal with it, was also an act of faith — in myself. I believed that I could deal with just about anything that would come my way; such is the strength one gathers in growing up in a difficult and challenging environment.

As I continued to sit there, I also realized that I didn’t know what I thought. I knew a lot about what others thought, but not what I thought. So I decided that I would spend time making decisions about what I thought.

And then, right after that second decision, I decided that I wanted to know how to express what I thought as clearly as possible in a way that was pleasing to me and reflected my best understanding at the time. And since I was after the truth, I was fine with being wrong as long as I learned what was right. It has turned out to be a path of learning.

These three decisions, made in my early 20s, have held fast and true for me, now nearly 60 years later.

I have since learned that all truth comes from God, and that all truth leads to God.

My learning tells me that truth, beauty and goodness are all recognitions of God, and when I am loving, merciful (forgiving) and in service to our fellows, I am being Godlike.

There is within each of us a true spirit that forever shows us the right and true way. It is up to us to choose to listen and heed that guidance, or reject it. That is the value and importance of free will. Yet, there’s the rub.

Endowed with free will, we have to recognize that individuals can choose to be altruistic or selfish, peace-seeking or war-mongering. The choice of wrongdoing is a type of civil war in the personality.

Since God is the source of all truth, truth seekers are inherently led to Him. Our paths to that source are determined by the choices we make. I am grateful for the ones I’ve made and continue to make; I think such reflection is an essential part of becoming the people we each want to be.