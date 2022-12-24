Interfaith Voices: Christmas — It’s all about the baby

Several years ago, I was pastor of a church in Boise, Idaho.

My drive home from church each day took me past a little gift shop on a busy street. It was a couple of weeks before Christmas when I happened to notice the reader board in front of the shop. It read: “We forgive you. Please bring back the baby.”

I was intrigued and after a few days, my curiosity got the best of me, and I pulled into the parking lot and stepped inside the shop. I found the owner at the cash register, introduced myself and told her I was curious about the sign outside.

She pointed to a lovely nativity set displayed on the counter beside her. “This is an expensive Thomas Kincaid nativity. Several days ago, someone took the baby.” I glanced at the empty manger. She went on to say, “I’d love to get the baby back. This isn’t worth anything without the baby.”

I thanked her, wished her well and went back to my car with her words stuck in my head. “This isn’t worth anything without the baby.”

I sat in my car a few moments and my thoughts took me to the Christmas story and the obvious but easily sidelined truth that Christmas itself isn’t worth anything without the baby. I decided to share this little story with my congregation at the upcoming Christmas Eve service.

On Christmas Eve I spoke about the nativity set with the missing baby and how it made me realize anew the importance of the baby Jesus; how the Christmas story reminds us that Jesus was fully human — born into a family, an infant needing all the love and care every child needs and deserves. I spoke of Jesus bringing that vulnerability and defenselessness into his adult life through his ministry and his nonviolent teachings.

“This baby,” I said, “would grow up to be such a profound expression of love in the world, that when we see Jesus, we truly see something of God.”

The humanity of Jesus, seen in this vulnerable, defenseless baby, is so important to those of us who follow him. It is a clear message of hope that we, too, can be expressions of love in this world. I closed my talk by saying, “Christmas isn’t worth anything without the baby.”

A few days after Christmas, a woman from church visited the gift shop and saw the nativity, still with no baby, sitting on the counter. She mentioned to the owner that I had spoken about her missing baby Jesus at the Christmas Eve service.

The owner was touched. She wrapped up the entire nativity, handed it to the church woman and asked her to give it to me. I was moved by this gift — although now I had a beautiful nativity with no baby Jesus. For several Christmases I displayed it in my home without the baby, as a reminder of the importance of the baby.

In the many years since this happened, it has become easier to find specific items of all kinds online. A few years ago, after taking time to do some research, I actually found a baby Jesus to match the set!

Now this beautiful nativity set reminds me that in the midst of the countless activities of the holiday season (many of them generous and joyful), it is so important to make the effort to look for the baby Jesus.

This child’s defenseless vulnerability reminds us of God’s message of great love and hope for humanity. If we can find it in this baby, maybe we can see the possibilities in ourselves as well.