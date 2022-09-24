Interfaith Voices: Believing in something greater

At the beginning of September, I spent time on a spiritual retreat in the Arizona and New Mexico deserts. There is nothing like standing on the top of a red rock desert mountain to remind you how deeply connected you are to creation.

The majesty of Mother Earth invokes such awe when you take the time to truly stand in silence and contemplation at her edges. The sky is so large the clouds seem to go on for eternity.

When my 12-year-old son sees a vista like that, he says, “Look mom, it is like we have been transported into a Bob Ross painting.” The joy he invokes with that image reminds me of the greatness of connection, the emotions invoked time and again by the blessed Mother Earth.

During my time in the desert, I became more open to the calling of spirit. I learned how to recognize the song of my soul and my message of redemption. Each day I was called to the church of my heart, and I realized how deeply connected and woven all of us are to each other.

As I stood on the edge of Canyon de Chelly, I wept thinking about the enormity of our reason for being on this earth. To love, to forgive, to hold, to connect.

As I beheld the glory of Chaco Culture National Park with its mystical creations, I centered in the wonder of the celestial heavens. To be curious, to remain questioning, to behold the vastness of spiritual centering.

That is the message of God the creator, a message of love so vast, so enormous, that the skies rumble with thunder and lightning, dry riverbeds rush with the waters of life, and the earth comes alive with the greatest reminder that we are OF nature, not separate and apart from it.

No matter where we are on our spiritual journeys, when we allow ourselves to take pilgrimage into nature we are reminded of our potential. We are reminded that we are as glorious and wondrous as the mountains and the trees, that we are as important as the wind and the rain. That we are a part of the earth.

Each time the sun rises and sets in her skies it is a reminder of our connection to her divine, blessed light.

This journey got me thinking about our life here at this very moment in time. If we choose to remain in the present moment, in this very sacred minute, then the message is revealed to us that our life, this life, is ceremony. Our life, this life, is prayer.

Everything that happens from one minute to the next is divinely timed and orchestrated. When we look to the abundance of nature, of our connection to its expansiveness, then we are better able to accept our purpose here on earth.

When we embody the divine, we accept the invitation to believe in something greater than ourselves.

I have been no stranger to the harm caused by many organized religions. My ancestors were murdered and persecuted in the name of God. And yet, that is not holy, that is not sacred.

The message of the holy Mother Earth, the greatest of all creations, is not one of hell fire and damnation. It is a message of holy, sacred oneness. It is permission to remember that even if you have been disavowed, you can look to her and still believe. Believe in the glory, and the power, and the divine love of all that is.