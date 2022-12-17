Interfaith Voices: Beauty in the ordinary

Life is beautiful. Life is messy. Life is good. Life is tragic. Life is sacred.

We know all of this to be true at least some, if not all, of the time. Any given day may invite us to navigate through the scope of life — from choices that alleviate global poverty to your own headache, from debating climate issues to whether pineapple should be put on pizza, from considering treatment for a diagnosis to which baseball bat is best for your kid.

The bigness and smallness of life are on a perpetual crash course. Extraordinary issues hover over the world in all its ordinariness.

It’s taken a while, but I’ve learned that spirituality doesn’t lead me away from the world; it calls me deeper into it. Regardless of any religious affiliation, we all share a spirituality in the sense of its being the universal language for sacred connection.

Instead of looking past the physical and ordinary for what is spiritual or profound, we can look where we are. We are invited to remember that the most profound truth of Christianity is that God became flesh, became mundane, became embodied in the world that God created.

It’s why I celebrate Christmas. I love Christmas lights, Christmas movies, Christmas cookies, Christmas music and even the spirit of Santa. I love how the traditions of Christmas invite us to slow down, reflect, enjoy and be together.

I especially love how the ordinary people and moments of the Christmas story speak about our life in the world. It’s a young unwed woman who carries God. It’s the strangers from the East who recognize God.

It’s the workers in the field who hear from God. It’s the unimportant neighborhood who welcomes God. It’s a family finding safety as refugees. It’s God identifying with the marginalized, not the powerful, to usher in a bigger story that embraces the entire human family.

The God of the cosmos wrapped up in flesh, moving into the neighborhood, sidling up next to humanity. This is how the divine chooses to inhabit the world — in all its ordinariness.

The beauty of this story we’ve told throughout the ages and will keep telling is not about God against us. Not God apart from us. Not God apathetic toward us. Not God condemning us. It’s about God choosing to be with us in all our humanity amid poverty, obscurity, fear and wonder. God bearing a name and meeting us where we are. God for us. God with us. God, one of us.

As a Christian, I claim this extraordinary story because I see how big it is to claim and affirm my small ordinary life in this immense world. It’s never about a fixation on heaven as the answer, especially when earthly life gets messy or too ordinary.

Jesus was never about escaping earth, raptures or disembodied souls ascending to some heavenly realm.

The life and way of Jesus has always been about heaven making its way into earth — into every moment, every perspective, every decision, every action and every relationship. It’s why he was born into this beautiful, messy, good, tragic and sacred world. It's why his birth is always happening, his life always trying to affirm and take shape in ours.

Once again, the world gets to see how the ordinary points you and me to the God who has a knack for doing extraordinarily holy things with ordinary people in the most ordinary times, places, circumstances, moments and days. Even now.

Happy Holydays and Merry Christmas.