Interfaith Voices: Be watchful, be hopeful, be joyful!

If you have ever been to the buildings in Washington, D.C., you will notice that everywhere you look there are references to God and faith.

In the Library of Congress, eight large statues can be seen above the giant marble columns that surround the main reading room. They represent the eight categories of knowledge, each considered symbolic of civilized life and thought. Above the Figure of History are these words inscribed: “One God, one law, one element, and one far-off divine event, to which the whole creation moves” (Lord Tennyson’s “In Memoriam”).

One does not have to look very far in the Bible to learn that the one great climactic event is the Second Coming of Jesus. In fact, it is the major theme of Scripture. More than 1,500 verses speak about it — an average of one in 25 verses!

When the disciples were looking at the buildings of the temple, Jesus told them not one stone would be left upon another. They then asked the question, “Tell us, when will these things be? And what will be the sign of Your coming and of the end of the age?” (Matthew 24:3)

These signs would not only foreshadow the impending destruction of Jerusalem but also relate directly to the Second Coming/Advent of Jesus. Speaking of the signs, Jesus Himself said, “So when you see all these things, know that it is near — even at the doors!” (Matthew 24:33)

This is in addition to the great prophecies of the Old Testament that outlined the course of history in advance. These great empires have come and gone, and the final players have taken center stage (c.f. Daniel and Revelation).

Things are happening in our world in quick and rapid succession. Do we discern the signs of the times? The Bible says over and over again that we are to be watchful (c.f. Matthew 24:33, 42, 43).

It is said that you can live days without food, hours without water, minutes without air, but only seconds without hope. We live in a world that needs hope. Depression, broken homes, abuse, heart-wrenching agonies, disease of all kinds, fear, conflicts, disappointments, sickness, pain and guilt. … The words of the Bible encourage us in “Looking for the blessed hope and the glorious appearing of our great God and Savior Jesus Christ” (Titus 2:13).

The blessed hope is reason to be hopeful because “The Lord shall descend from heaven with a shout, with the voice of the archangel, and with the trumpet of God. And the dead in Christ will rise first. Then we who are alive and remain shall be caught up together with them in the clouds to meet the Lord in the air. And thus we shall always be with the Lord” (1 Thessalonians 4:16, 17).

But there is more: We are to be joyful! The Christian’s hope is the reason for our joy. Happiness is changeable based on our set of circumstances, but Joy transcends them because it is grounded in the hope of the “glorious appearing of our great God and Savior Jesus Christ.” “These things I have spoken to you, that My joy may remain in you, and that your joy may be full” (John 15:11).

Seventh-day Adventists believe in the Advents. The first Advent or coming of Jesus gives promise to another coming of Jesus. As the book of Hebrews so aptly states, “Christ was once offered to bear the sins of many. To those who eagerly wait for Him He will appear a second time, apart from sin, for salvation” (Hebrews 9:28).

“One God, one law, one element, and one far-off divine event, to which the whole creation moves.” It may not be that far off! Are you ready?