Interfaith Voices: A Shamanic gift of freedom for you

Shamanism has a gift for you regardless of your religious affiliation, for Shamanism has been around from the earliest beginnings of humankind.

It is a powerful gift, for it contains information that brings knowledge and may kindle your soul’s wisdom. It is a gift of Spirit from Spirit, provided through the auspices of the Shaman.

Shamans are acutely aware that all people experience two distinct fields of attention. The first and most obvious is the attention we have with our eyes and ears open, focused on the world around us. This is where we do our daily work within the human endeavor, moving humanity onward. Nearly everyone functions at this level while awake.

There are some among us we find to be highly sensitive and intuitive. Shamans know this quality as the second attention, which in most people goes unappreciated and consequently underdeveloped.

Shamans use dreaming and dreamlike states to help them develop their second attention to the point where real, yet alternative, worlds exist and are experienced.

When we close our eyes and turn down the noise, we are each in our own sacred sanctuary. Each of us has our own private experience; it is entirely up to us. That point where we are just about to fall asleep or to awaken is where we can learn to master our dreams, where we may even meet our Divine Source given our desire and diligence to seek out that experience.

People who are highly sensitive or intuitive may find themselves shunned and even feared by those who do not understand their own second-attention experiences and who may relegate dreams to unimportance.

And these sensitive souls cannot understand why they are so misunderstood and mistreated, not realizing that others do not have their gifts of intuition and insight.

The choice facing people growing up highly sensitive will be to completely deny such intuitions as real, and do their best to disregard and forget those experiences; or to clam up and be silent about them, perhaps waiting for the day to come around when they can understand what is happening.

Shamans come from the ranks of the highly sensitive and intuitive. Now such folks may not call themselves Shamans, they might not name themselves at all, and yet there are shared qualities among those who turn their challenges into their strengths. And they do so by developing an inner life, a second attention.

Because the world of the second attention is connected to our daily perceived world, a Dreamer can find solutions to everyday problems, have otherworldly adventures, meet with guides and helpers, receive healing energy for themselves or others, and meet with the departed, to name just a few of the opportunities available through a developed second attention.

Such abilities may seem far-fetched to the everyday mind, available only to the mystics and saints of the deep past. And yet this is our human heritage. These are abilities that come from simply being human, so why are they suppressed? That is the big question: Why are we as a society so dead-set against using our Shamanic talents?

Could it be that our cultural first attention demands uniformity and submission to a hierarchical egocentric authority that defies human nature?

The Shamanic way is to align with Spirit, to become a conduit for the will of Spirit and to allow being the humble servant of Spirit for the benefit of humankind.

Serving Spirit means balancing the first and second attention to work together, dissolving the ego with its incessant wear and tear, freeing one to be divinely loving.