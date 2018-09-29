College Crest
The story: Corvue Holdings, a privately held national real estate and development company that specializes in "purpose-built student housing," is planning to build the College Crest development in the Witham Oaks area of Corvallis. The 892-tenant complex will be built on 25 acres of land north of Harrison Boulevard and west of 36th Street. The project is on its third ownership group. The city began the process of reviewing the project in 2013, with neighbors taking their opposition to the state Land Use Board of Appeals before the proposal received final city OK to go forward in March 2016.
The latest: The work to extend Circle Boulevard near Harrison is completed. Those approaching from the Harrison side can use the new road to get access to the two churches in the area. Circle is closed to through traffic until the project is completed. The multiuse path that connects Circle with Harrison is scheduled to open in late October, Russell said, once manhole and utility work near the northern entrance of the path is completed. Foundation permits likely will be issues in the near future, Russell said.
James Day
Tyler cottages
The story: Veteran builder Chris Saltveit of Preferred Properties Northwest purchased two lots on a half block of Northwest Tyler Avenue between Ninth Street and 10th Street. The parcels total about one-half acre. Saltveit applied for demolition permits so that he can demolish the six cottages and a detached garage on the property and then develop the property.
The latest: The cottages and garage were demolished last week, Saltveit said. The developer now is working with the city of Corvallis on setback issues on Ninth Street as part of the process for determining how to build on the property. Saltveit has said he prefers to build single-family houses on the lots but that frontage requirements on Ninth might make it more practical to build townhouses.
James Day
Traffic signal
The story: A traffic light pole in downtown Corvallis was knocked down at 7 p.m. Monday night by a semi-truck. While a search for a replacement pole was ongoing the Oregon Department of Transportation had to use flaggers at the busy intersection of Northwest Fourth Street (Highway 99W) and Harrison Boulevard. The Tuesday morning commute featured backups of up to 4 miles and many motorists were delayed 30 minutes or more. The signal was once again operational at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
The latest: ODOT spokesperson Angela Beers-Seydel said that the cost of the operation was $13,500. She said the cost would have been higher and the delays longer if a suitable replacement pole had not been readily available at ODOT’s Salem yard. Complicating the restoration procedure was that the signal’s controller cabinet also was damaged and had to be replaced.
James Day