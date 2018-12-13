Southwest Seventh Street will be closed at Western Boulevard until past Christmas because of construction work in the area.
Crews working on the nearby Washington Yards mixed-use project are boring storm and water lines under the railroad tracks.
Kevin Russell, the development services manager for the city of Corvallis, said the project received a short-term closure permit, which limits the closure to 30 days. Russell added that the boring project is ahead of schedule and the intersection tentatively is scheduled to reopen Dec. 28.
Motorists are encouraged to use 11th Street or Sixth Street while detouring around the work, said Scott Ponder with Devco Engineering, which is serving as project manager for the Washington Yards job.
The 4-acre project, bounded roughly by the railroad tracks to the south, Seventh Street to the east, Washington Avenue to the north and 10th Street to the west, will include more than 240 units (630 bedrooms) of housing, a parking garage that will accommodate 500 vehicles and some commercial and industrial development. The parcel, a combination of two previously separate lots, formerly housed the Denson’s Feed and Seed Store, the Bashful Bob’s Doors and Windows shop and the Pacific Fruit warehouse.
“Right now,” Ponder said, “the footings, columns and walls are being formed and poured for the residential portion of the building.”
Russell said that his office currently is reviewing permits for the next phase, which is completing of the building. The developers hope to open the housing portion of the project in the fall of 2020.
Construction traffic is using Washington Avenue to enter/exit the site during the closure and will resume using Western once the storm line work is done, Russell said.
Seventh Street will dead end at Western once the project is completed, although the intersection will remain open to cyclists and pedestrians.