The city of Corvallis continues to move forward on affordable housing issues.
The city’s Housing and Community Development Advisory Board took on “tiny houses” at its Wednesday session at the Madison Avenue Meeting Room.
After being briefed by Jared Voice, senior planner, the board passed along a pair of recommendations to the City Council.
First, the board urged the council to initiate a land development code text amendment that would allow permanent tiny houses, those of less than 400 square feet.
Second, the board recommended that the council not allow, for the time being, temporary tiny houses. The city is facing a March 20 deadline from the state to take action on new standards, and city officials and the board both felt that that was not enough time to develop the necessary code language.
Board members, led by Carl Price, pushed hard to keep the temporary tiny houses in play.
“We’re interested in doing this in the easiest way possible,” said Price, the Planning Commission representative on the board. “We want to encourage getting more bedrooms into this community.”
The council likely will take up the board’s recommendations at its Dec. 3 meeting.
On other topics:
• Board members reviewed housing-related items in the city’s strategic operations plan and made recommendations on which ones to emphasize. After a lively discussion led by board member Karen Rockwell of Benton Habitat for Humanity, the board agreed to focus on mixed-use zoning, cluster housing and tiny houses as the best opportunities to produce affordable housing.
The board also will encourage the council to consider system development charge waivers and exemptions for affordable housing projects, an approach recommended by Karyle Butcher of the League of Women Voters of Corvallis during the community comments portion of the meeting.
• Set a 5:30 p.m. Dec. 13 public outreach meeting at the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library to discuss the challenge of residents who are burdened with high housing costs. Board Chair Kenny Lowe, the housing coordinator with the Benton County Health Department, will be the moderator, with Rockwell, Andrea Myhre of Corvallis Housing First and Martha Lyon of the Community Service Consortium set to serve as panelists.
• Kent Weiss, the city’s housing and neighborhood services manager, noted that the city is currently accepting applications for an affordable housing planner. The application deadline is next month, with Weiss hopeful that the hire will be on job by mid-February. The position is being funded by the city’s construction excise tax, which is levied on new housing and commercial development as part of the city’s push for more affordable housing.