Millpond Crossing report goes unheard in Philomath

A Philomath council member hoping to update the community about ongoing issues with a housing development didn’t get her chance Monday night.

Construction stalled in the partially-built Millpond Crossing development after methane gas was discovered on the property, prompting the state to warn residents to forgo power tools, fire pits and barbecues — anything that could spark an explosion.

Councilor Catherine Biscoe was slated to talk about Millpond Crossing at the Sept. 12 Philomath City Council meeting. Although her report was included in the meeting’s materials, she wasn’t given time to speak. The development was also the focus of numerous comments from the public at the meeting.

Biscoe asked for a small amount of time on the agenda to provide a summary of concerns, she said in an email. She was added to the agenda under council reports, which she said don’t often get enough time during meetings, despite being a crucial time for community information sharing.

“My report was to summarize a growing list of concerns with the Millpond Crossing development, so the full council could be made aware to best respond with urgency to the homeowners to address health, safety and procedural concerns,” Biscoe said in the email.

Her report only scratches the surface of mounting problems at Millpond Crossing, she said, noting that would appear to include “suppressing critical safety and health information” as well as “procedural irregularities” that potentially leave the city at risk.

Recent reports of possible groundwater contamination and hydrogen sulfide readings surpassing site-specific action levels are clearly documented in a June report from PBS Engineering and Environmental Inc., Biscoe said, adding there are potential implications for the county as well.

It’s been an ongoing struggle getting updates on Millpond Crossing, according to Biscoe, who said being informed earlier could have prevented some harm to property owners.

“It is disappointing that even a most basic summary of my report contents was not given priority last night by the mayor, city manager and perhaps others,” she said via email. “This means that the most basic of facts and depth of concerns at this site remain silenced in the public space.”

Mayor Chas Jones did not respond to a request for comment.

Lawyer: Take it behind closed doors

At the start of the meeting, City Attorney Jim Brewer called attention to Biscoe’s report and suggested an executive session on the matter for the Sept. 26 meeting.

Brewer said litigation is likely to be filed and the city’s role in that is not yet clear. He added that more than one closed session on the topic may be necessary.

“My professional opinion is that we need to have a frank and forthright conversation,” Brewer said.

Biscoe said via email there wasn’t any privileged information in her report to prevent a brief conversation. Not having the discussion sent a clear message to Millpond residents and others who have been calling for local government accountability, she said.

While Biscoe supports the need for an executive session to more fully explore the issues at Millpond Crossing, she is cautious of closed-door discussions that would keep the community from hearing publicly-relevant information.

Biscoe’s report includes concerns about procedural irregularities as well as issues of safety, health and financial protections for the homeowners in Millpond Crossing. She said the concerns are high priorities for Millpond homeowners.

“In general, the Millpond Crossing development appears to have progressed in numerous areas without following DEQ guidance and building best practices resulting in both environmental and procedural concerns for the homeowners and the public,” she wrote.

Contamination source

The Millpond name is a nod to its past as a sawmill with two large log ponds and a refueling station. The development sits at the corner of Chapel Drive and South 15th Street. Sixty modestly-priced, single-family homes were built before the city halted construction.

Meanwhile, the developer has requested and received permission to alter the project, increasing the total units to as many as 212, moving some homes and allowing some townhomes. He’s also sued his consultant who was originally hired to assess the environmental challenges the site posed.

Developer Levi Miller of Pierce County, Washington and his company MPC Builders LLC bought the property in February 2018 and finalized the sale in September that year.

Because Miller’s environmental consultant had identified some contamination — methane gas not being one of them — Miller volunteered in October 2018 to clean up the site under a program the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality offers to elicit cooperation with property owners.

Everything changed when the DEQ, in overseeing those efforts, required Miller to look for methane gas specifically. June 2020 and April 2021 sampling at the property found methane in shallow soil in several places, according to the DEQ.

The former mill site operated under various names between 1955 and 1998, according to DEQ documents which state the log ponds were filled with wood waste, construction debris and other hazardous substances in the ’80s. A court document adds old oil filters, batteries, waste oils and plastics to the ponds’ contents.

Decaying wood debris can generate methane gas. Methane is flammable and in confined spaces can cause explosions or displace oxygen. No methane has been found in or under any homes, according to the developer.

But methane is not the only hazard on site. Hired by Miller, Washington-based Aerotech Environmental Consulting Inc. found contaminants in the area of the filled log ponds, including diesel and oil, in May 2018. It also found such metals as arsenic, barium, chromium, cadmium, lead, mercury, selenium and silver.

Philomath City Manager Chris Workman previously said the city needs to see the developer meet a number of conditions before advancing to the next phase of work. The developer also continues to work with DEQ on investigating and mitigating contaminants.