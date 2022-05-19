Corvallis housing event specifically focuses on people of color

A housing resource festival focused on people of color is set for this weekend in Corvallis.

“Keys for the Culture” is free and open to all. It will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 21, at the Corvallis Community Center. The event will be catered, with giveaways and live entertainment.

Resource providers will be on hand sharing information about local services, such as rental and utility assistance, weatherization programs, down payment assistance programs, opportunities to connect with housing support professionals and more.

Presentations are scheduled on topics such as financial literacy, estate planning, new community housing developments, housing discrimination red flags, Oregon’s history of housing discrimination and other relevant topics.

“In Linn and Benton counties there’s a real shortage of affordable housing and of opportunities for people to learn about affordable housing and home ownership programs,” Linn-Benton NAACP Housing Committee Chair Jessica Groom said.

Groom said in particular there are housing barriers for people of color. She said housing resource fairs that took place regularly prior to the pandemic aren’t happening lately, at least none focusing on people of color or rights and opportunities for immigrants or who don’t have a social security number.

“We hope anybody who is looking for information or resources to stabilize their situation will come,” she said. “We’re also hoping people who want to increase equitable housing access will come because there will be information about ways they can get involved.”

“Housing is of such fundamental importance to everyone,” Pegge McGuire, Community Service Consortium executive director, said in a new release. “It is our safe harbor, it is the foundation for launching all other efforts in our lives, and it is an essential part of asset building and generational wealth.”

Access to fair and equitable housing processes and housing options have historically and presently impact people of color in negative ways, Jason J. Dorsette, Linn Benton NAACP president, said in the news release.

“This collaborative partnership has allowed us to collectively leverage our resources to respond to the withering and growing housing concerns in our local community in a real and an actionable way,” Dorsette said.

Cody Mann covers Benton County and the cities of Corvallis and Philomath. He can be contacted at 541-812-6113 or Cody.Mann@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @News_Mann_.

