Albany blasted during public hearing on development fee for parks

Albany will go ahead and change the way it calculates fees area home builders pay to help fund city parks, but at a meeting Wednesday, May 25, City Council members ditched the idea of charging commercial and industrial developers a similar fee.

The Albany City Council voted 5-1 to approve new methodology for its parks system development charge, but abandoned the idea of a nonresidential element that would have charged for new commercial and industrial construction.

Several councilors and Mayor Alex Johnson II were uncomfortable with essentially charging companies for workers who don’t live in Albany but might or might not use city parks.

“It’s just not right,” Councilor Bessie Johnson agreed.

System development charges are one-time fees assessed to new construction that pays for the cost of expanding public facilities that result from growth.

The updated methodology will allow the city to apply some parks builder fees to improving existing facilities. Under the prior framework, parks system development charges could only be used for new parks and trails.

The city was blasted during a public hearing on the methodology Wednesday night, with developers and contractors sharply critical of the nonresidential component and other aspects. They also said that raising charges will result in less affordable housing as thousands of dollars in costs will be transferred to home buyers.

A public hearing specifically on rate-setting for the parks system development charge is scheduled for June 22.

“If we squash growth because of increased fees, we will stagnate,” said Brad Wilson, a local business owner, developer and Greater Albany Public Schools board member.

Wilson added residents are afraid to use some Albany parks because of problems with aggressive homeless people.

General contractor John Robinson said that he often sees Albany parks that aren’t crowded.

“Parks are a nicety, not a necessity. Faced with a recession, we should pull back from this SDC scheme,” Robinson said.

He added that he was choosing to build in another community with lower fees and charges.

Councilor Stacey Bartholomew, a developer herself, said she also was worried about the impacts of increased system development charges. But she added that as a City Council member, she had to make a tough decision on how to support and finance Albany’s infrastructure.

“We have not been doing what we needed to be doing for decades because we have been a very inexpensive community,” Bartholomew said.

Council member Ray Kopczynski dismissed the concerns of developers and contractors.

“They’ve got their viewpoint. It’s a very narrow viewpoint. We have the whole community to think about,” he said.

Councilor Marilyn Smith made the motion to remove the nonresidential fee from the parks system development charge methodology. She said changes, and increased charges, were long overdue.

“We are way behind. We are not thinking about the future,” Smith said.

Council member Matilda Novak was the lone “no” vote, as she wanted to rethink the methodology altogether.

Albany’s parks system development charge was last updated in 2001. City staff have recommended a significant increase to the fee, and asked that, at a minimum, it is raised to the average of comparable communities. For a 1,500-square-foot home, that would mean an increase from $1,720 to $4,066.

Also on the table is ramping up the parks builder fee to the maximum allowed over five years. For a 1,500-square-foot home, the charge would increase to $7,937.

System development charges have been a hot topic for the City Council lately.

During a work session on May 9, the council discussed a scaled system for developer fees that would result in smaller fees for smaller homes, and larger fees for larger houses. Councilors hoped the proposed changes would encourage the construction of more affordable housing within the city.

A public hearing is scheduled on June 8 for the City Council to discuss proposed system development charge increases for water, waste water and transportation. City staff has recommended a 12% jump to those fees, as well as to phase in previously approved rate increases.

Under that proposal, water development charges for most houses would rise from $3,207 to $3,801 and wastewater from $4,255 to $5,055. Transportation developer fees would be subject to inflationary adjustments only, and would rise from $4,402 to $4,928.

