Unity Shelter gets $300,000 from Benton's pandemic funds

Benton County officials approved using $300,000 in federal pandemic funds to help homeless shelter programs pay for staffing and operations.

Corvallis nonprofit Unity Shelter will use the American Rescue Plan Act money for two of its transitional housing programs: SafePlace micro shelters and the shelter Third Street Commons (the former Budget Inn), which has individual rooms for those in need.

The Benton County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously on the matter during its June 21 meeting.

Unity Shelter asked for $500,000 in support, but due to a technical issue online, it missed the application deadline in March, according to the staff report.

The county used a new system this year to electronically submit grant requests, County Administrator Joe Kerby said.

While he wasn’t sure exactly what happened technology-wise, he felt the board should review the grant request as a discretionary option.

Unity Shelter brought back a $300,000 request, the amount needed to make the micro shelters and former motel site financially solvent.

“I thought it was appropriate considering that housing and homelessness is one of the board’s top five priorities that we should bring this back to the board for consideration separate and apart from the other process,” Kerby said.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

While supportive, Commissioner Xan Augerot questioned the long-term sustainability of funding case management and whether some services might become Medicaid-eligible to help pay for them.

Shawn Collins, executive director of Unity Shelter, said his organization is chasing a number of opportunities in pursuit of sustainability.

The grant is meant to help serve people in the 25 rooms at Third Street Commons and 24 micro shelters in four SafePlace sites. The transitional housing programs provide support including trauma-informed case management, food, and referral and navigation support for connections to services.

The two programs have rapidly expanded to address the ongoing crisis of homelessness in the community, the county’s Chief Financial Officer Rick Crager told the Board of Commissioners at the Tuesday meeting. He said the grant fits perfectly with ARPA’s intended uses.

“Clearly this is a model that has worked,” Crager said. “We’ve seen that you can provide the housing, but you must have the wraparound services to be ultimately successful for these particular clients.”

Benton County had $4.48 million in ARPA resources unallocated and earmarked for future community grants prior to approving the $300,000 discretionary grant for Unity Shelter.

Cody Mann covers Benton County and the cities of Corvallis and Philomath. He can be contacted at 541-812-6113 or Cody.Mann@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @News_Mann_.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.