Tara Walker, 35, is a single mom with three kids, ages 15, 10 and 8 who attend three different schools. She works part-time as a checker at Safeway. Previously homeless, she lives in a two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment near Linus Pauling Middle School in Corvallis.
She receives housing assistance, which accounts for two-thirds of her rent, food stamps and also some child support from her ex-husband. She does not own a car.
On Dec. 13 Walker participated in a city-sponsored event at the library on households that are “rent-burdened.” Corvallis was required by state law to hold the meeting because its rate of households with severe rent burdens — those paying 50 percent of more of income on housing and utilities — is the highest in the state at 37 percent.
Walker knows all about rent burdens — and other burdens. She made a strong impression at the meeting, which largely featured representatives of area social service agencies. A week later Walker sat down with the Gazette-Times for an interview. (The newspaper also featured Walker in 2015 as part of a series on the "faces of homelessness.)
Here is what she had to say in the most recent interview:
On the challenges of being a single parent: “You have to be five different people throughout the day, and you don’t get to experience all of the fantastical cool stuff in Corvallis. Being a single parent is overwhelming enough.”
On making decisions concerning her three children: “I run a democratic household. We vote on everything.”
On her use of the word “fantastical:” “I don’t know of any other word that works for Corvallis. To get out of poverty … it takes something fantastical. I’m passionate about it. In a town like Corvallis, where we are so liberal when it comes to embracing diversity, there still are no conversations when it comes to money and priorities.”
On the assistance she receives: “As you make more (income) you pay more. That’s fine by me. The goal is not to need any assistance. I’ve lived most of my life that way, and I was lucky to have that.”
On the family-work balancing act: “The more you work, the more likely that you are going to get called (by one of the kids’ schools). And sometimes I have to choose when a school calls. And sometimes I have to leave (work). And they (my employer) can see me as less reliable than other people.”
On the future: “I’m already looking at the next thing. I want to work 40 hours, and I need to be saving money. I don’t want to live like this anymore. I like to pay my own bills. Right now my big thing is to work 40 hours and not be so stressed. I haven’t had a car in eight years. That’s an expense I don’t need.”
On the morning routine: “My oldest is my hero. He’s mature … he had to be because of what he’s been through with me. He makes sure everyone gets dressed while I make breakfast. I’m the only girl in the house. Even the guinea pigs are boys. But this one bathroom thing is killing me. Somebody is always in there, especially my oldest. We say ‘he’s in his office.’ It’s amazing.”
On the food challenge: “Believe me, they eat a lot more than my food stamps.”
On how to find out about resources: “There was a day I didn’t have food and said ‘what am I going to do?’ A neighbor told me about the food bank … and I had never heard of it. When you are homeless you find out about all kinds of resources. I was ignorant. I had to figure things out. Now, I love telling people where to go (for assistance). You can be smart and poor at the same time.”
A closing thought: “I need to take care of the immediate needs of my family. The most important thing is to work 40 hours so I can get transportation and move to a bigger place. Those are the things that need to be in place so that I can go back to school. I don’t want to be 45 and still be having conversations about how to make my life better. You want to support your family and retire happy, but it’s harder to do that these days.”