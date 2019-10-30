“I’m so glad it’s about to open,” said Roz Keeney. “I wish it was open already. It’s so cold out there.”
Indeed, it was 38 degrees outside Wednesday as the men’s cold-weather homeless shelter held an open house. The shelter opens Friday night at the old Hanson Tire Factory building on Southeast Chapman Place.
This is year three of the shelter at the Hanson building. Keeney has been the volunteer coordinator at the shelter and she still plans to take volunteer shifts this season.
“I’m here mainly just to show my support,” she said.
Anthony Stumbo, meanwhile, is thinking about joining the volunteer corps. He was on hand for the open house “because the homeless issue is such an important one and I haven’t done anything.”
Stumbo also said he plans to donate some books to the shelter.
There was a distinct sense at the open house that the shelter operation has entered a season of stability. Year one involved a deadline rush to convert the tire building for shelter use. Year two wasn’t supposed to happen at Hanson because of plans to place the shelter, the Corvallis Daytime Drop-in Center and the Stone Soup meal service at a building on Southwest Second Street. But when that plan couldn’t survive the political headwinds the shelter returned to Hanson.
“It’s really nice to go through a season without drama,” said Brad Smith, who works for another housing operation, Corvallis Housing First, but will serve on an advisory council at Hanson.
“We have the people and we have the facility. We just have to fine-tune things,” Smith said. “This building has improved so much.”
A new heating system was installed in year two and 10 beds were added to push capacity to 50. This season the facility added fire sprinklers, courtesy of building owner Rich Carone. The sprinklers will make permitting and city inspections easier hurdles to climb.
Harry Reich, the operations manager for the shelter, said it was a bit of a “mad dash” to get ready to open, but it clearly was a much smoother one than in the past.
“We’re always looking for ideas about things to improve,” Reich said, “and trying to keep everything clean and nice.”
Reich said the hope is that the shelter eventually will be able to operate year-round. Reich also said he was looking forward to working with the Housing, Opportunity, Planning and Equity Advisory Board, which is set to start meeting next month.
The new HOPE group, which is under Benton County Health Department supervision, replaces the Housing Opportunities Action Council (HOAC), which morphed into HOPE in the wake of the wrangling over where to place the men’s shelter.
The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship remains the fiscal agent in charge of the shelter, with Jill McAlister of the fellowship, Smith and Shawn Collins, formerly the project manager for HOAC, serving as a three-person advisory council that will work with HOPE and Reich.
Also on hand for the open house was Paul Atwood, who spent nights last season as a shelter guest. He called the experience “enlightening” while also speaking negatively about the challenges of spending time On Southwest Fourth Street at the shelter that preceded Hanson. Atwood has asked shelter operators if he is eligible to be both a guest and a volunteer.
“I couldn’t even imagine a shelter like this,” said Atwood, who said that the positive working relationship between the shelter and First Alternative Co-op across the street led to excellent food service. “That hot deli food … that was wonderful," he said.
Atwood also has an idea to improve the experience at Hanson.
“Put a food cart in the parking lot,” he said.