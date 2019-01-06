WHAT THEY SAID

Here is a look at some comments from major players and stakeholders in the homeless debate in Corvallis:

“With the 9th circuit court decision ruling on where homeless can sleep the necessity to officially locate and identify a city ‘homeless camping zone’ is a top priority in my opinion. The court decision, in a nut shell, says that homeless may sleep on any public lands (streets, sidewalks, parks, etc) if there is no other publicly designated area approved for homeless camping in the jurisdiction. So from where I sit securing an official homeless camping zone on public property is a top priority for this next year.”

Catherine Mater, downtown property owner

“The primary obstacle I see is the cycle of fear driving shelter advocates to be secretive and defensive and neighbors to be suspicious and engage in magical thinking where the transient homeless disappear which prevents both sides from recognizing the truth of our situation. Shelter advocates need to realize that the neighbors/businesses do not want agencies caring for the homeless to stop doing so but neither are we are going to allow drunk sex offenders to have access to children or endanger our neighborhoods again.”

Maggie Cooper, downtown business owner

“We can’t simply long for some mythic past when it was all somehow ‘better’ — we have to roll up our sleeves, find common ground, and push ahead to build a better future. This will mean change. This will mean compromise, and require innovation. This will at times be difficult. But ignoring the problem, or fighting every proposal that might help, isn’t going to get us far, and degrades community trust and our capacity to change.”

Shawn Collins, program manager for the Housing Opportunities Action Council

“I believe that until our community determines the depth and breadth of services we would like to provide to serve those experiencing homelessness, addictions, and mental health crisis, we will forever run into barriers in reaching a consensus. Community and non-profit leadership need to develop a clear path to move someone from crisis to self-sufficiency and then work with local entities to fill gaps and implement care. If we can develop a continuum of care, using national best practices, and show the community the services we currently provide and the gaps in services I feel it would be easier to reach a consensus.”

Kari Whitacre, executive director, Community Outreach Inc.