Corvallis has $1M for shelter, housing projects

Corvallis is looking for projects to help with homelessness.

The city has up to $1 million available from the Oregon Legislature to fund proposals for emergency shelter, transitional housing and permanent supportive housing, with financial support for accompanying services, according to a news release.

The money stems from Senate Bill 5561, which appropriated million-dollar awards to more than a dozen cities for housing and homelessness issues. The one-time funds must be spent by the end of June 2023.

You can learn more by checking out the request for proposals on the city website. Letters of interest must be submitted by 5 p.m. Oct. 19. The Housing Committee will review applications in November and send recommendations to the City Council for approval.

“We are thankful the state provided this one-time funding so service providers can create more safe, warm and dry places for our houseless community members,” Community Development Director Paul Bilotta said in the news release.

The city is ready to expedite the review process for qualifying projects, Bilotta said.

For more information, contact Housing and Neighborhood Services Manager Brigetta Olson at 541-766-6555 or brigetta.olson@corvallisoregon.gov.