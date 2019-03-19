The city of Corvallis set up its second Corvallis Area Resource Event (CARE) Tuesday at the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library.
A steady stream of customers came through from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., with 40 or so service providers available to assist homeless individuals and others in need. Last year’s inaugural event included approximately 30 providers.
Key participants included Samaritan Health Services and the Benton County Health Department, which provided on-site screenings. A mobile dental clinic was there along with providers offering information on housing, food, education, pet assistance, jobs and documents.
“It’s going really well,” said Sgt. Joel Goodwin, team leader of the Corvallis Police Department’s community livability group. “Most of the providers we had last year came back and we were able to add to it a bit. It’s nice to see people back and wanting to be part of it.”
Goodwin and his team shifted hours a bit to try to avoid a crush of customers at the opening hour and also brought in a large space heater … because it had been bitterly cold for last year’s event. Not so this year, obviously.
Jerry Brown missed last year’s event because he was living in Kentucky. Tuesday, he was sorting through some of the gear for pets, hunting for gifts for a friend’s puppy. Brown noted that one of the challenges to his participation was making sure he had someone to “watch his stuff” while he came down to the library.
He said that organizers did a good job of making sure that clients of the men’s cold weather shelter and the Corvallis Daytime Drop-in Center received information on the event.
“It’s very beneficial if you can get in here,” Brown said. “But if you can’t get here it’s a different story.”
Douglas Carney, who said he has been homeless for 53 years, found the event valuable but noted that putting something together more often than once a year would be even more so.
“But I’m alive,” he said.
Bill Halsne was manning the Department of Motor Vehicles booth. Having proper documents can sometimes pose a stiff challenge for the homeless. By mid-day Halsne had passed out forms and phone numbers to more than 50 individuals, most of whom were aiming for replacement IDs.
Samaritan’s Amy Yardley noted her team’s triage approach, which involved lower-level screenings of individuals and forwarding cases that demanded more attention to a mobile examination bus that was parked outside the library.
Yardley said that personnel on the bus had administered some flu shots and also had removed some stitches from one individual.