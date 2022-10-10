Benton County to keep religious site camping for homeless

Benton County officials are keeping — and possibly expanding — an ordinance that allows overnight vehicle camping at religious institutions in unincorporated areas.

With COVID-19 gripping the nation, the Board of Commissioners approved County Code Chapter 40 in May 2020, allowing religious institutions that register with the county to let people camp in cars, campers, travel trailers, motorhomes or micro shelters.

Commissioners unanimously approved removing a sunset clause from the ordinance, directing staff to prepare for a public hearing on the matter during their meeting Tuesday, Oct. 4. Life Community Church in the Lewisburg area is the only site currently registered under the ordinance, according to county staff.

But just having a place to go isn’t enough. Organizations dedicated to helping people get off the streets have been essential to other successful housing transition programs, according to Unity Shelter Executive Director Shawn Collins, who spoke with the board at its meeting.

“The thing I think has been key is to have a very engaged organization that is working on case management, connections to service, making sure people have basic needs met,” Collins said. “As outreach is done to explore expanding this into the broader county, I think it’s very important to focus on that aspect.”

The ordinance was brought about by a change in state law aimed at addressing a shortage of affordable housing, but the pandemic spurred immediate action. Benton County adopted an emergency then an intermediate ordinance with a sunset date of Dec. 31, 2021. It was later extended to Dec. 31 of this year.

Participating organizations must register with the county and provide a site plan as well as toilet, handwashing and trash disposal facilities.

There is a limit of three vehicles or micro shelters per site. Following community outreach, there may be a discussion on changing that limit as well as expanding the types of qualifying organizations, which is allowed under legislation that amended the original state law.

Speaking to commissioners on the possibility of expanding sheltering efforts to more rural areas of the county, Collins cited the success of Unity Shelter’s Safe Camp micro shelter program. He said since June 2020, Safe Camp has served 76 people, and 39 of them have moved into housing or other transitional programs.

“Of all the people we have served, only four actually exited the program to return to homelessness,” Collins said. “That’s a very strong rate of success for a housing program of this type, and I really think it underscores the capacity for something like this to work.”