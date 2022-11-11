Albany's Veterans Day Parade marches on after hiatus

After a two-year hiatus and a rocky leadership transition, the Linn County Veterans Day Parade went marching right on Friday, Nov. 11, drawing thousands of spectators in its return.

It wouldn’t be dramatic to say that the Veterans Day Parade is one of the events for which Albany is best known. With more than 100 entries, hundreds of spectators, and claims of being “the largest parade west of the Mississippi,” the event is much anticipated.

But the parade did not operate at full scale for the past two years, opting instead for a “reverse parade,” spearheaded first in 2020 by the YMCA.

Some people weren’t sure it was going to happen this year after a change in leadership in which the new guard felt they didn't get enough support from the old guard.

Months prior, putting the parade together seemed like a momentous task to chief organizer Christine Fergeson. She was almost starting from scratch after the dissolution of the previous nonprofit that was in charge of the parade.

The 2022 parade signified a long-awaited return. With 150 parade entries and attendance is in the thousands, the Veterans Day parade was back in full swing.

A welcomed return

The parade began with the roar of motorcycles and a procession of army tankards, classic cars, marching bands, bagpipes and, of course, veterans.

And many were happy to see its return.

Some showed up several hours before the parade started to stake out their spots, dotting the downtown sidewalks and crosswalks in their lawn chairs and blankets on a chilly morning.

Veteran Harry Brochard came nearly three hours before the parade started, sporting “double socks and double pants."

Coming all the way from Eugene, he stakes out the same place every year he said, right on the corner of Lyon Street and Second Avenue.

For some, the start of the parade elicited an emotional response.

For Sweet Home resident Nancy Patton, the parade means a lot for her family. They attend every year, she said.

“I love our country and the men and women who serve, and I pray we never lose that in our county,” she said with tears in her eyes.

A day of remembrance

For 75-year-old Vietnam veteran Duane Decker, the day is about remembrance: “You think about the ones that didn’t come home.”

Decker often thinks of those who have fallen, he said, adding he goes to the parade every year. It is a day filled with memories.

“You don’t forget who you served for or who you served with,” he said.

Some of the memories are of his own parade days as a child, marching as a Cub Scout and feeling like a “big shot” in the 1950s, he said.

Albany resident Kim Moore said it is also a day of remembrance for her, a day she honors her grandfather.

Moore and her family held colorful signs — some with old photos and others with colorful letters printed, “Thank you Veterans.” They stood under a street banner that honored her late grandfather, Carlos Gutierrez, who served in the U.S. Navy.

To her, the day represents one word, “freedom.”

“We teach the kids that without their service we wouldn’t be where we are,” Moore said.

Veteran Mark Walton watched the parade from the trunk of his car, curled up with his service dog, Reese, who helps him with his PTSD. For him, it’s a day when he sees camaraderie and community.

“It’s great to see the community out here supporting veterans,” he said, “I’ve been to other cities’ Veterans Day parades, and it just doesn’t compare,” he said.

Marching on

Ferguson felt that the parade was a success.

Although she had a "steep learning curve" in putting together the parade, watching it all come together was worth it.

Even during the unexpected 15-minute delay from the first parade entry and the rest of the procession, she said a lot of people made the most of it and danced in the street to rock music.

“I had the best time I have had in a long time, and I am so glad I did this,” she said.

Ferguson added that the event would not have been possible without the help of so many volunteers. And despite her own feelings of the day, she sees the parade as something that doesn't have to do with her. It's all about honoring the veterans, she said.

