This is OHA's updated health response to monkeypox amid LGBTQ stigma

Following last week's White House declaration that the monkeypox, or hMPXV, outbreak is a public health emergency, Oregon health officials announced Thursday, Aug. 11 that the state now has 95 cases.

As the Oregon Health Authority ramps up its health response, leaders reflected Thursday during a media briefing on the harm that may befall certain communities in the effort to explain who is at risk.

Because the language surrounding the outbreak may be causing misconceptions, those in the LGBTQ+ community have been stigmatized, said Katie Cox, executive director of the Equity Institute, which bridges health care access to LGBTQ+ folks.

She joined OHA officials for the media briefing. She said LGBTQ+ folks may have an already difficult relationship with medical professionals. Some have had trouble accessing care or feel they aren’t believed, Cox said.

Addressing the stigma

To be clear, “anyone with skin is at risk of getting monkeypox,” Cox said.

There is a lot of confusion among community members about vaccine access, Cox said, relaying the story of a person who had a confirmed exposure but was waitlisted for the vaccine. They later contracted monkeypox before being able to receive the vaccine.

Cox said vaccine access should be "based on activity, not just sexual orientation.”

From the HIV/AIDS epidemic, public agencies should understand the stigma that can arise, Cox said. Despite being a guest at the briefing, Cox was bold: She wondered aloud if the public health response would look differently if the disease weren't mostly affecting a historically marginalized community.

Many people who partake in “at risk” activities that lead to close contact, such as swingers, polyamorous or sex workers, fall under all types of identities, including being straight, she said.

Monkeypox can occur in all genders and all sexual orientations, Dr. Dean Sidelinger, state health officer and state epidemiologist, agreed.

“It isn’t just men, and it isn’t just one sexual orientation,” he said.

Although most of those being afflicted by monkeypox are assigned male at birth, there are some cases of patients identifying as straight or being female at birth, Sidelinger said.

Sidelinger noted he appreciated the concerns brought up and for “holding us accountable.”

Not like the COVID-19 pandemic

Although it is a serious health concern, it is not another COVID-19, Sidelinger said. It is not as transmissible and requires close to skin-to-skin contact.

While monkeypox can transfer onto objects before infection, officials are seeing fewer cases where that is happening, Sidelinger said. They also are not seeing any evidence yet that suggests asymptomatic cases.

"Monkeypox doesn't spread the same way between people and isn't as easy to catch as COVID-19," Sidelinger said. "The number of cases among certain higher-risk individuals is increasing, but we're not seeing — nor do we anticipate — the rapid spread of the virus that we experienced with COVID-19."

Monkeypox symptoms may be a fever, achiness, or sore throat, but may also start with rash or sores. In most cases the rash is severe, but sometimes it can be very painful. Being aware of your body and any new rashes is important, he said.

The OHA is working to make sure doctors are also keeping a low threshold for detecting monkeypox in patients, he said.

Those who have monkeypox should be under quarantine until all blisters have closed and healed. This can last anywhere between two and four weeks, said Sidelinger.

Unlike, COVID-19, there are no federally allocated funds to help those who may have to miss work or need assistance with food and child care.

There have been no pediatric cases yet, and schools remain a low-risk setting, Sidelinger said. However, OHA is working to give schools some guidelines and putting efforts to make those guidelines don’t have stigmatizing language.

Vaccination

Oregon health officials are also trying to increase vaccine accessibility and hope to expand vaccine eligibility. In a joint announcement on Aug. 5, OHA and the Department of Consumer and Business required insurers to cover the monkeypox vaccine.

Supplies of the vaccine are still limited, Sidelinger said. Right now OHA is focusing on people who have had or are more likely to have monkeypox in the last 14 days.

OHA has also created a new web page with accurate information regarding how to get vaccines, and information about monkeypox at https://www.oregon.gov/oha/PH/Monkeypox/Pages/index.aspx.

