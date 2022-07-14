Suspects, inmates housed in Lebanon jail to get the weekends off

Inmates and suspects awaiting trial will get weekends off from Lebanon Municipal Jail starting Friday, July 15, while the city's police department struggles to keep officers on the streets.

Lebanon police Chief Frank Stevenson told the City Council on Wednesday, July 13, that under state law misdemeanor offenders held in the city’s jail require hourly checks — time that an officer could instead be patrolling the city.

Close the jail, and that officer is available to respond to emergency calls or back up other cops, he said.

“That should relieve that pressure valve for them,” Stevenson said.

The city pays one jail officer to supervise people housed in the 12-bed facility Monday through Thursday. Officers from Lebanon’s patrol division fill in three days, Friday through Saturday.

Jail officers supervise visitors, arrange phone calls and fetch food, Stevenson said. The city’s budget states jail funding also pays officers to transport prisoners and watch over inmate work crews.

“There’s always more to it than just, ‘Hey, are they OK?’” Stevenson told the council.

Meanwhile the city has been unable to attract qualified candidate cops to fill vacancies. Lebanon’s police force has paid overtime, moved a detective back to patrol, Stevenson said, and cut down patrols to work around a months-long staffing shortage.

Ideally, Lebanon is patrolled by four officers at any time and the department budgets for 14 officers to fill that job covering a city of more than 18,400 people.

With five openings and a curtailed patrol staff of nine officers, Lebanon is patrolled by just two per shift.

Stevenson in an interview said staff won’t know whether inmates cut free for weekend releases will report to the jail until Monday morning when they continue the terms of their incarceration or don’t — go back behind bars or not.

He said the department is out of options. Releasing inmates is the safer choice, he said, than allowing officers to patrol Lebanon without officers elsewhere in the city ready to back them up.

“We still need to hold individuals accountable,” he said. “It just looks a little different now.”

