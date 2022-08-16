Skarlatos makes pitch to Corvallis voters

Alek Skarlatos found his seat among a handful of mid-Willamette Valley Republicans on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 16, rolling in on a motorcycle after a ride from the morning’s first campaign stop in Eugene.

Then he found an easy pace, fielding questions from retirees about the warming climate.

When a few people turned their criticism on solar and wind power, Skarlatos, a 29-year-old Roseburg man, pushed back.

“Wind does pretty well here,” he said.

Skarlatos is making a second run at Oregon’s 4th Congressional District, picking up the uncontested Republican nomination in May for Rep. Peter DeFazio’s seat.

Margins had closed in DeFazio’s races while the 4th District swung ever rightward. DeFazio defeated Skarlatos by five points or 24,869 ballots in 2020, his tightest race since first taking office.

Then redistricting in 2022 perhaps made Skarlatos odds longer. The 4th leaned to the left, excising Linn and parts of Josephine and Douglas counties that had served as counterweights to Eugene and Corvallis.

November will serve as the first test of the newly redrawn district.

But Skarlatos faces former State House Representative and Bureau of Labor and Industries Commissioner Val Hoyle, not DeFazio. This Congress is the Eugene Democrat’s last.

DeFazio retires at the end of 2022, the longest-serving representative from Oregon. His 36-year career is older than the Republican candidate.

Skarlatos told his questioners he “doesn’t have all the answers” but said he believes the House will flip in the presidential mid-term in November.

“I’d have more effect as a freshman in the majority,” he said.

Skarlatos hit on rising inflation and the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan, critiques commonly leveled at the Democratic congressional majority and administration of President Joe Biden.

But he also said political parties have turned members more into enemies than rivals.

“I have to work with everybody to get elected,” he told his potential constituents in Corvallis. “I have to work with everybody to stay elected.”

Teresa Welch, a Corvallis resident, said she believed addressing the warming climate will be increasingly important to younger voters and that as many as 40% of young people who are Republicans “care about climate.”

She wanted to know how Congress could encourage market-based rather than regulatory fixes.

“What else can we do?” she asked.

Skarlatos generally cleaved to footing legislation that doesn’t alienate voters. He gave an example of wind farms proposed for a section of the Oregon coast that he said would interfere with commercial fishing grounds.

“I’m in favor if we can keep it out of the most productive fishing grounds on the West Coast,” he said.

Benton County commissioner candidate Bill Kughn found an immediate rapport with Skarlatos. They spoke to military careers — Skarlatos' as an Oregon Army National Guard sniper, and Kughn's in the U.S. Navy — and then about Skarlatos’ distance-shooting setup, a .300 Winchester Magnum rifle in an Accuracy International chassis.

Kughn wanted the federal candidate to talk about tree harvest in Oregon.

Skarlatos said he believes increased salvage logging after fires could reduce atmosphere carbon.

He also pointed to the Trillion Trees Act introduced by Rep. Bruce Westerman, an Arkansas Republican, as a climate solution.

Logging ties back to a stumping point he'll make as he hits other towns around Oregon's southwest corner — that there could be more, better-paid logging and fishing jobs. And that Oregon's 4th District could be wealthier.

"There is no reason we should have the poorest congressional district," he said.