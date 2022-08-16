Red Cross sees seasonal blood donations drop months after national shortage

When Braylon Davis was 5 weeks old, he was rushed to the hospital for dangerously low hemoglobin levels.

For his mother, Jamie Backman, it’s a difficult day to recall. She remembers being confused and scared when doctors told her he needed a blood transfusion. She watched as Jamie’s small, pale body perked up and became pink as the life-saving blood entered his body.

That day marked the first of 71 transfusions Davis would later receive. He is now 7 years old.

Davis has two blood disorders called Pyruvate Kinase Deficiency and Hereditary Spherocytosis. This makes it so Davis’ red blood cells break up prematurely and are not the usual disk shape. He is often anemic, which requires him to have blood transfusions every 1 to 2 months. When he falls ill, with even just the common cold he may even need extra blood transfusions to stay healthy.

After seven years, those routine blood transfusions feel a little different to the Albany family. Backman looks forward to them. She describes her son as “a trooper” when it comes to his routine transfusions.

There is some sadness because he will need blood transfusions for the rest of his life, she said. But it’s also a mix of gratitude and relief.

“I know he will be feeling better and I know the blood is saving his life and giving him the quality of life he deserves,” she said.

Backman thinks about the blood her son receives and who it came from.

“I think about who must have donated the blood every time he gets a transfusion,” she said.

Backman describes the Red Cross declaring a national blood shortage earlier in the year as a nerve wracking time. Davis has a rare blood type, and a shortage puts a strain on the available blood.

Preventing another national shortage

There has been a blood shortage the last couple years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. And in January 2022 the Red Cross declared its first national blood crisis.

The Red Cross gets 20% of its blood donations from high school and college campuses. And when donation sites were shut down during the pandemic, that meant less donors, said Valerie Gordon, Account Manager of the Red Cross donor recruitment department.

Luckily, hospitals locally were not largely impacted, according to Tim Eixenberger, President of Patient Care Services at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center.

“Our blood supplies can get consumed quickly when there are patients that require a massive transfusion of blood,” Eixenberger said.

There were some days the hospital was not given its customary amounts of blood from the blood bank, but it was able to “accommodate those days without incident,” he said.

And although the Red Cross is no longer in a shortage, its supply is still vulnerable, said Regional Communications manager Dawn Johnson.

In the last few weeks, the Red Cross has seen a decline in donations, and the blood supply has dropped by 20%. There isn't a shortage yet, but the trend may make it difficult to keep hospitals stocked with supplies, she said.

“By donating in August, donors can pump up the blood supply for those in immediate need of lifesaving care and those who rely on transfusions for treatment,” Johnson added.

Although places are opening up again, Gordon thinks donating just doesn’t cross people’s minds. And summertime is contributing to the shortage.

“We have always suffered during the summer months,” she said.

The reason partly has to do with school blood drives pooling in less donors since kids are out of school. But the summer months also bring a time of leisure activity where people are on vacation and donating isn’t on people’s minds, she says.

“The need for blood doesn’t go on vacation, but people do,” she said.

And blood has a very short shelf life as it expires in about 40 days, she said.

Currently, there is no issue with Samaritan’s blood supply. But, Gordon says, now is the time to donate before the need increases.

Who can donate?

There’s a good base of regular donors, but not as many new ones coming to donate in Oregon, Gordon said. And a lot of people are eligible.

Blood donors can be 17 years or older and 16 if they have a parental slip. There are a few restrictions like being on blood thinning medication, making sure three months have passed if you got an unlicensed tattoo.

But the COVID-19 pandemic may be confusing blood donation eligibility. As long as you don’t have a positive COVID-19 test that day, you are free to donate.

And if you have recently received a vaccine, most require no waiting before being able to donate blood, Gordon said. Still, prospective donors should check in with 1-800-733-2767 to make sure they are clear to give blood and have met eligibility requirements, Gordon added.

Where to donate?

Those who want to donate to the Red Cross can do so by visiting https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive to schedule an appointment.

Some upcoming local blood drives:

Aug. 17: Suburban Church, 2760 SW 53rd St., Corvallis, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Aug. 18: Bi-Mart 2045 NW 9th St. Corvallis, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Aug. 22: St. Mary’s Catholic Church 822 SW Ellsworth St., Albany, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.