Rebuilding after Oregon wildfires? You may get some free money

Property owners affected by the 2020 Oregon wildfires will be eligible for a grant to help rebuild more fire-resistant homes and businesses.

The Oregon Codes Division is partnering with eight counties, including Linn County, to incentivize "fire hardening," or making a property more resistant to wildfires.

Once fire hardening efforts are completed, grant amounts will be given, according to the news release from the Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services.

To qualify for the program, a person must own a home or business that was damaged or destroyed in the 2020 Oregon wildfires. Those eligible can receive money for using fire-resistant methods and materials when they rebuild. Those who have already rebuilt with fire-resistant methods also qualify for grant money.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Fire hardening actions make buildings more resistant to damage from a wildfire, such as using materials for siding and roofing that resist ignition during a wildfire or installing fire-resistant windows.

The counties involved in the program are Clackamas, Douglas, Jackson, Klamath, Lane, Lincoln, Linn and Marion. Eligible applicants can receive grant money through their county building department after completing one or more qualifying improvements.

To learn more and apply, visit https://www.oregon.gov/bcd/Pages/firehardening.aspx