President steps down, more staff leave Helping Hands

Two more staff members have resigned from Albany Helping Hands amid “concerning behavior” over former board President James Sapp.

This brings in a total seven members: five staff and two board members who have left the non-profit homeless shelter, said former director Emma Deane in an interview over email.

Three key staff members, including director Deane, resigned last month with no secured positions waiting for them. Two more staff and two board members have since left, Deane said.

“The board president's resignation from president took place after staff resignations,” Deane said.

Although Deane did not give the president’s name, Sapp was confirmed to be the former president by current president Mike Davis.

“The board president has recently resigned from being the president but is still on board after reports of concerning behavior were reported to the board and Department of Justice,” Deane said.

She did not share what the behavior was. However, Deane said that it seemed like the behavior was ongoing.

“It does sound like the concern has been happening for a couple of years but was just reported to staff in August of this year,” she said.

Deane did not give any reasons for her own resignation or the resignations of others.

The two staff members who resigned were a case manager and thrift store manager, she said. The resignations happened in August around the same time Deane resigned, she said. Deane refrained from giving names to protect their privacy.

Deane said that to her knowledge the staff who resigned do not have other opportunities lined up.

With the exodus of staff, the board has made adjustments in their team.

“They have brought a board member in to fill the executive director position as interim,” Deane said.

Interim executive director Bob Anderson, who previously served as a board member, said he didn’t have any knowledge about the reasons behind Sapp stepping down or the resignations. He noted the new president had that information.

“We are sad to see them go, they were a great asset to the team,” Anderson said.

Anderson confirmed that Sapp was still a member on the board and it is his decision if he decides to stay.

“We want him still on board," Anderson said. "It crushed his spirit what happened.”

Anderson has faith the organization can continue despite the resignations.

“We’re surviving here,” he said. He shared that they were in the process of refilling the positions.

He said the resignations are a “little hiccup” and that the plans to expand the shelter by adding 30 low-barrier beds are still underway.

Davis said that the change in leadership was one they were getting around to and that he estimated the change occurred “prior to the resignations,” sometime between July and August.

He said he can’t be sure of the reasoning for the resignations, but that “there was tension between the president and the staff.”

He said he “came in late to that conversation” and couldn’t acknowledge what had happened.

Deane said that her resignation letter had a clear reason for resigning and that the letter was shared among members of Helping Hands.

“My resignation was shared with all of the board,” she said.