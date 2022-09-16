OHA expands monkeypox vaccine eligibility

More people are eligible for the monkeypox vaccine after the Oregon Health Authority changed its eligibility requirements.

The new criteria, according to a news release, now includes “anyone who anticipates having or has had recent direct skin-to-skin contact with at least one other person and who knows other people in their social circles or communities who have had monkeypox.”

The change comes after a collaboration with local public health authorities, health care providers and Tribal health organizations, said Tim Menza M.D., Ph.D., senior health adviser for OHA’s monkeypox response in a release received Thursday Sept. 15.

“We heard loud and clear that if we wanted to get people in the door to get vaccinated against monkeypox, we needed to rethink how we talked about who is at greatest risk of infection,” Menza said.

The guidance “no longer calls out specific populations defined by sexual orientation or gender identity. Instead, it calls out the most common route of transmission,” Menza said. “In doing so, we hope to reduce the stigma associated with eligibility for monkeypox vaccination.”

The guidance also recommends vaccine providers to work in partnership with community based organizations and local businesses for vaccine events that prioritize communities most affected by monkeypox.

Anyone who requests the vaccine at community-based vaccine events, should receive it, the guidance states.

At first, Menza said, there was a large demand for vaccines. But that demand has since dropped.

“In the last four weeks, since mid-August, we’ve seen a steep drop-off in demand," Menza said. "Wait lists have dropped to zero, and available slots are not being filled. We need to reinvigorate our vaccination campaign and find new ways to get the vaccine to people who most need it.”

Menza believes the changes in monkeypox vaccination guidance marks a new phase in the state’s response to the outbreak.