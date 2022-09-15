Making it easier to board the Albany Amtrak

The Albany train station is looking a little different lately, and travelers are taking notice. Parallel to the train track along chain link fencing marks the site of construction of the Amtrak station.

The project marks a national effort to make transportation more accessible and follow compliance with the American Disabilities Act, said Dan Valley, District manager of the Pacific Northwest stations. It follows suit with other stations in Oregon that have made the changes already, such as in Salem, he added.

The Amtrak station will have higher raised platforms that will eliminate the need for lifts used for individuals with mobility devices or who have a difficult time stepping on.

Valley calls it a “more permanent solution.”

Right now, Amtrak uses ramp lifts that the crew uses as well as mechanical lifts and hydraulic lifts that appear like an elevator raising, he said. But those can take time to use, and have weight limits, he added.

The new platform could be more time efficient.

“It’s not just for people with mobility devices,” Valley said. Those who carry a lot of luggage they have to wheel will have an easier time boarding.

The project is expected to be completed in the next three months, Valley said.

In the meantime, the construction marks a visual obstruction. Valley doesn’t think the construction should be too hindering. It might add an extra walk as Amtrak riders navigate the barricade. But for some first-time travelers, the construction can be a little confusing.

Visiting from Portland, Alison Quinlan didn’t know where exactly to go, she said.

“I’m just following where the crowd is, hoping I’m in the right spot,” she said.

But for frequent travelers, the construction doesn’t pose any obstruction. Nairne Dickey, from Newport, has ridden the Amtrak over 50 times and says it is her favorite way to travel.

She says she has a relative who is disabled so she pays attention to accessibility and welcomes the change in the platform. But she thinks it’s already the most accessible public transportation.

Public transit is often crowded and can be stressful, Dickson said. “There’s a lot of room and it’s very quiet,” she added.

For Denise Jenkins, who rides the Amtrak to visit her mother in Albany, it's an opportunity for elderly passengers to have an easier time boarding.

"I've recently helped a woman who was struggling," she said,"I think the change is great."