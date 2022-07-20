Lebanon released two people from its jail on Friday and they came back

Weekend releases from Lebanon’s municipal jail will continue after a pair of people returned to custody from three days off on Monday morning, July 18.

City management agreed to close the jail three days each week starting July 15 to take pressure off patrol officers who fill in as jailers while Lebanon Police Department grapples with hiring shortages.

Police Chief Frank Stevenson had described the first weekend as an experiment. The department released from its custody two people who signed paperwork acknowledging they'd face additional charges for abandoning a sentence if they didn’t return.

Both were at the jail ready to start their week behind bars on 8 a.m. Monday.

“We gave them the weekend, and we let them know what would happen if they didn’t come back,” Stevenson said.

The department employs a full-time jail officer who tends to jail operations for much of the week. Oregon requires jail operators to check people in custody once each hour, which means facilitating phone calls and visits, fetching supplies and food, and any other number of tasks, Stevenson said.

But patrol officers fill in at night and Friday through Saturday, which means they're not responding to reports of suspected crime on Lebanon’s streets or driving people charged with violent crimes to Linn County Jail.

“It frees them to do more responses to calls,” he said about the weekend furloughs.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Lebanon Express.

The department is budgeted to run a patrol staff of 14 officers with shifts of four cops for a city of about 18,400 people. But Lebanon has six openings and a curtailed patrol staff of eight.

Two officers patrol the city per shift until more officers can be hired and trained, an about-18-month-long process.

Linn County Parole and Probation contracted with the city to set aside three beds for housing people who violated the terms of their state supervision. That contract was suspended the week of July 11.

Director Maureen Robb said Parole and Probation has 40 beds and viewed three beds in Lebanon as a way to supplement operations on the east side of Interstate-5.

“It’s a loss but one we can absorb right now,” Robb said.