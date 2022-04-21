Jonesing for Joe? Starbucks OK'd for Southwest Corvallis

A new coffee stand has the thumbs up from the Corvallis Planning Commission.

The new Starbucks location sits in one of the city’s bigger shopping centers near a traffic-heavy intersection in southwest Corvallis. The Planning Commission unanimously approved a permit with conditions for the project at its meeting Wednesday, April 20.

Portland-based architect Dave Hardister applied in October for a permit allowing the owners of Sunset Shopping Center to build an about 1,800-square-foot Starbucks store in the plaza at the intersection of Highway 20/Southwest Philomath Boulevard and Southwest Technology Loop.

“This process has been very easy, I think,” Hardister said, “overall, cooperative and helpful through the whole process.”

Planning Commissioner Tanya Laird, who led the motion to approve, said the proposal seems to fit well with the development as a whole, and with the conditions for approval it meets all city requirements.

“I think it would be a good fit in that area,” Laird said.

The decision may be appealed to the Corvallis City Council within 12 days of signing off on the commission's decision, which was expected to take place Thursday.

The proposed free-standing Starbucks would be sited in the plaza on what is currently about a .4-acre grass lot, west of a Valvoline oil change shop and south of storefronts including a Subway sandwich restaurant and a UPS Store location.

Schematics show a drive-thru lane routing cars counterclockwise around the building from a private drive near Southwest Technology Loop and its intersection with Southwest Research Way.

Pedestrian paths are planned between the site of the proposed Starbucks building and existing public sidewalks on Technology Loop and Philomath Boulevard.

Planning Commissioner Paul Woods raised concerns about the pedestrian connection’s alignment to Technology Loop, asking if it could be reconfigured to run along the south edge of the shopping center driveway rather than the north.

However, that’s logistically difficult due to a transformer, water vault and Fire Department hookups in the way, according to the developer and city staff.

The property changed hands for $24.9 million in 2013, according to Benton County records, when eight tax lots were purchased by Phillips Edison Grocery Center Operating Partnership, then believed to be one of the more expensive property transactions in the city’s history.

Doing business as Phillips Edison & Co., the Cincinnati-based commercial real estate investor on its website lists 288 properties anchored around grocery stores across the U.S. including shopping centers in three other Oregon cities: Gresham, Portland and Salem.

Starbucks operates three stores in the Corvallis area, with another two kiosks inside Safeway stores, including the Sunset Shopping Center. Another three Starbucks stores and two kiosks are in Albany. Imagine Coffee Company and publicly-traded Dutch Bros. Coffee also operate coffee shops near the proposed new Starbucks.

Cody Mann covers Benton County and the cities of Corvallis and Philomath. He can be contacted at 541-812-6113 or Cody.Mann@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @News_Mann_.

