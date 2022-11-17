Funding to make splash pad a reality for Albany's Waterfront Project

Albany is one step closer to achieving the vision of the downtown waterfront after accepting a $75,000 grant that will go toward a splash pad.

In a Wednesday, Nov. 16 meeting, the Albany Revitalization Agency — essentially the City Council wearing a different hat to oversee the urban renewal district — accepted $75,000 from the Oregon Parks and Recreation Local Government Grant Program.

The multimillion-dollar project intends to connect downtown Albany with the Willamette River front along Water Avenue.

Although supply chain issues delayed the summer start date of construction, the project secured a general contract with K&E and is expected to start this spring.

Along with giving downtown a facelift, the project intends to bring some new features, including a new playground and splash pad.

The project is a patchwork of several plans that have seen a lot of community input over the last 25 years. The splash pad especially has received a lot of public interest and excitement, Economic Development Manager Seth Sherry said in an interview after the meeting.

One year, at a farmer’s market, the city had a booth where the public could “vote” on the feature of the waterfront project that most excited them, and the splash pad got the most votes, Economic Development Coordinator Sophie Adams said.

Given limited staff time, Oregon State University Students assisted in the grant-writing process, Sherry shared in the meeting.

“They get the experience, and we get the benefit of it,” agency member Bessie Johnson said.

The splash pad and playground are expected to be built northwest of the Riverfront Community Center.

The location, however, sounded alarms for some ARA members.

Matilda Novak noted that the noise of a playground was something to consider with the placement of the Riverfront Community Center and the possible events it hosts.

“We need to make sure it’s in the best possible place,” she said.

In the end, the grant was accepted with no opposing votes.

The Riverfront project is expected to start breaking ground this coming spring, as early as the weather allows.

