Elections: Bessie Johnson, still running for Albany council 20 years later

Bessie Johnson likes to see things through. That’s the reason she has served 20 years on the council, she said.

And that’s why she is running for another term in Ward 3, representing the eastern side of the city. But first she'll face two challengers, Ramycia McGhee and Bryan Munson.

“There was always something unfinished,” she said. “I like to see things through to the end.”

What’s calling her back now is the coming together of the riverfront project, the city's attempt to connect downtown Albany with a pedestrian-friendly Willamette River frontage along Water Avenue, she said.

Johnson first became a counselor because her husband, a former county commissioner, encouraged her.

She is concerned about drug addiction. It’s a passion she says that hits close to come, as the mother of an addict.

Part of that, she said, involves fighting Measure 110, the 2020 measure decriminalizing many drug possession charges and directing cost savings to drug addiction treatment.

She believes the increase in legalized drugs through Measure 110 is the reason behind why there have been more thefts, robberies and break-ins.

She also believes there needs to be more of an incentive for addicts to seek help. The current measure bars police from making arrests in a lot of drug-related crimes, which erases the incentive to get clean, she said.

Being fined or told to seek treatment isn’t enough, Johnson said. To break addictive cycles, you have to force people to seek treatment.

She added that she believes there needs to be more places for people to seek help, such as more halfway houses to help people struggling with addiction.

Johnson would also like to see some of the money from Measure 110 go toward resources for people with mental health struggles.

“We have no place for people with mental health issues to go,” she said.

Johnson is endorsed by Albany Chamber of Commerce and Albany Firefighters, she said.

After 20 years, Johnson said she brings experience to the table. That bridges the learning curve her challengers, if successful, would have to overcome.

“I work to compromise,” she said, “it’s about compromise and listening.”