Corvallis public parking fees going up

Starting in June, it’ll cost you more to use public parking in Downtown Corvallis.

A recent city audit of the public parking program included recommendations for intermediate increases to parking meter and city-owned lot permit fees as well as upping overtime and meter violation fines. On Monday, April 18, the Corvallis City Council unanimously approved the first of such changes.

“Our fees have been extremely too low, and unfortunately it’s resulted in some abuse of our parking system,” Councilor Charles Maughan said. “I’m really happy to see at least a step in the right direction.”

Corvallis averages around 50 cents an hour for on-street metered parking, while comparison cities typically charge from $1 to $1.50 an hour, according to a city staff report. Rates for the city’s more than 700 metered stalls downtown and another 75 along Northwest Monroe Avenue were last raised in 2008.

Meter rates will go to $1 an hour in one- to two-hour stalls, which are the majority in Corvallis, and 50 cents for 24-minute stalls. Ten-hour meters increase from 15 to 30 cents, and 10-hour meter permits will double to $56 a month.

Parking in the high-demand lot adjacent to City Hall, which last increased in 2000, will rise from $75 to $125 a quarter. The less-used lot at Second Street and B Avenue, added in 2015, remains $60 a quarter.

The average parking meter revenue between 2013 and 2019 was $224,000 annually, according to the report. The new rates are estimated to generate around $206,000 more a year, assuming pre-pandemic demand returns. When increased parking fines are added, the additional estimated revenue rises to $370,000 annually.

Revenue from parking violation fines, set at $10 nearly 20 years ago, has also been outpaced by costs, the report states, noting that prior to the pandemic, the city averaged $425,300 a year in parking fines, and the projection for the current fiscal year is down to $340,000.

Staffing reductions due to the parking fund’s inability to support more law enforcement personnel directly led to the decline in revenue, according to the report. Overtime and meter violations will rise to $15, escalating in $5 increments from the first to fifth violations, with $10 for the third violation.

The price bumps are considered intermediate because future increases are expected to close a parking fund budget gap, the report states, adding that the city will continue gathering data to support further increases. The documents say parking revenue hasn’t kept up with costs, and the pandemic wiped out dwindling reserves.

“This particular set of recommendations that we’re bringing to you are not data-driven other than they are meant to bring us more current with our comparators and with what inflation would have otherwise done,” Transportation Services Supervisor Lisa Scherf said.

Over the past decade, the parking fund balance has declined to the point that if fees aren’t raised and/or parking demand doesn’t rebound, a general fund transfer will be needed in fiscal year 2022-2023 to cover expenses, the report said.

The parking audit breaks down projects that will be carried out over various time frames, ranging from two years or less to four years and beyond.

Other aspects of the plan include updating the municipal code with more easily understood language, setting parking rate policy, defining the downtown parking area, installing smart meters possibly with pay-by-phone options, streamlining parking time limits, transitioning enforcement away from police, and reconsidering the free customer parking area.

Cody Mann covers Benton County and the cities of Corvallis and Philomath. He can be contacted at 541-812-6113 or Cody.Mann@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @News_Mann_.

