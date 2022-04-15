Bids for Albany waterfront project upended by war in Ukraine

The war in Ukraine and the global supply chain crisis have thrown a wrench in Albany's waterfront project and its search for a contractor.

The multimillion-dollar project is intended to connect downtown Albany with the riverfront along Water Avenue. Much of the area is a concrete jungle of parking lots and overgrown vegetation to which the city wants to give a facelift.

That includes improvements to Monteith Park, such as a performance stage and renovated piers on top of enhancements to the Dave Clark Trail.

Efforts to kickstart the project began in 2018 under the direction of the Albany Revitalization Agency, which oversees the renewal district. While the agency looks like a city entity — City Council members serve as its governing board and city staff tender the reports — it is a separate legal entity.

The $15 million project will be paid for with $4.84 million set aside by the district and millions more the revitalization agency is taking out in loans.

The first phase of the waterfront project includes more than 1,000 feet of street reconstruction along Water Avenue, ranging from new sidewalks and ramps to landscaping and storm drains.

It will also replace some 3,300 feet of ductile iron water lines between Water Avenue and Lyon Street.

But on Wednesday, April 13, the agency rejected all four bids for the two-phase project on the recommendation of agency staff, who warned supply chain disruptions abroad could derail the plans.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine, according to a memo from Albany Economic Development Manager Seth Sherry and city engineer Staci Belcastro, has derailed the countries' pig iron exports, the chief material for the piping needed for Albany's waterfront.

The anticipated 20-week wait time for materials and fluctuating costs, they wrote, would stall the project's intended summer start date. Combining its two phases into a single phase under one contract, they wrote, would be the city's ideal course of action.

"I want to share that rejecting these is not anything that staff does lightly," Public Works Engineering Manager Staci Belcastro said. "Looking back, I think it's happened four times in the years that I've been here, and I've been here for over 26 years."

Bids for the first phase of the project, whose costs are pegged at $2.2 million, ranged from $2.4 million to $2.7 million. The lowest bid came from Independence-based TSE Construction at $2.43 million.

Rejecting those bids, Belcastro said, protects both contractors and agency from surging materials costs over the coming months.

"They're going to be protected as costs increase," Belcastro said. "It's likely construction of this project is going to be happening next year, when costs can go down."

At Wednesday's meeting, TSE owner Pat Ryan described the rejection as a "kick in the teeth." He said the city should have anticipated supply chain disruptions and not accepted bids, which cost contractors like him time and money to file.

"I can understand there may be good reasons for rejecting this bid," Ryan said. "I assure you, it's not going to get cheaper."

Ryan suggested the city use High-density polyethylene piping in place of pig iron to keep construction rolling as planned. Belcastro said the city would consider it but raised concerns about potential soil contamination from the plastic material.

Belcastro said bidding will be reopened at a later date with prior written notice. Agency staff will offer its further recommendations around early May, she said.

Next up for the Albany Revitalization Agency, the board and staffers are scheduled to travel to Independence City Hall at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 20 to discuss waterfront development with Independence city leaders.

