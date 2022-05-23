Benton County's trash hauling deal with Republic Services delayed again

Benton County commissioners have put off approving a new 10-year garbage hauling agreement with Republic Services once more to add a solid date for early renegotiation.

Commissioner Xan Augerot has called for moving the franchise agreement forward but wants to ensure the county has an opportunity to renegotiate before the 10-year contract expires.

The most recent contract with the trash hauler expired at the beginning of the year. The county commissioners began publicly speaking about the negotiation process in April.

The county wants to sync its agreement with the city of Corvallis when that municipality renegotiates, but the language was a little fuzzy on that, Augerot said at the Board of Commissioners meeting last week.

Transparency and trust are important in a time of "incredible distrust" of institutions, both public and private, as well as a high level of environmental concern, she said.

The landfill connection

“We’re making this decision in the context and backdrop of discussion about the future of Coffin Butte landfill in general, also operated by Republic Services,” she said.

The franchise agreement renewal follows a contentious land use proceeding regarding Republic Services that drew public scrutiny. The landfill has its own separate franchise agreement.

In March, Republic withdrew its appeal of a county Planning Commission denial of a permit that would have allowed the Coffin Butte landfill to expand. The company said at the time it intends to file a new application in the near future.

Republic needed the conditional use permit to expand the current disposal cell south beyond the route of Coffin Butte Road, which would be closed. A new private road would encircle the new disposal area and end at Soap Creek Road.

The Phoenix-based company has said it needs the expansion because the current landfill site will reach maximum capacity in around four years. The adjacent Knife River quarry reportedly won’t be ready to accept waste for perhaps another eight to 10 years.

A monopoly?

Another reason to delay the hauling franchise agreement is the need to review the county code pertaining to solid waste and the processes involved in approving such a contract, Augerot said. She referenced a public comment that called out what the speaker referred to as a de facto monopoly by requiring a majority of residences to be signed up for services.

“Even though we’d say that there could be multiple haulers — for instance someone much more specialized in recycling that came into the county — that’s theoretically possible, but it’s not very realistic,” she said.

It's not yet clear how rates might be affected by the new contract.

The Board of Commissioners is expected to consider approving the new franchise agreement at its June 7 meeting. Staff was directed to include a span of time for reopening negotiations from the point Corvallis gets a new deal to July 2024.

Unincorporated areas of Benton County make up around 35% of Republic’s area customers, which means Corvallis and Philomath to a large extent drive the collection philosophy, services and programs, according to County Counsel Vance Croney.

Corvallis front and center

Corvallis, whose contract with Republic is up for renewal at the end of 2023, negotiates harder with Republic, Croney said at the April meeting. The county has traditionally “taken a back seat” and paralleled Corvallis’ service agreements, asking for whatever Corvallis gets to be applied in unincorporated areas as well.

The Board of Commissioners held a virtual public hearing in April regarding the renewal of Republic’s solid waste collection franchise agreement. The board voted to modify the agreement order, including community input in future negotiations, and bring it back in May.

Cody Mann covers Benton County and the cities of Corvallis and Philomath. He can be contacted at 541-812-6113 or Cody.Mann@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @News_Mann_.

