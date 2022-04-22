Benton County unveils new solar installation

Benton County is drawing on the power of the sun to lower its greenhouse gas emissions.

The county plans on reducing emissions to 50% of 2010 levels by the year 2030, aiming for net-zero emission by 2050, according to its sustainability goals. The effort calls for installing renewable energy projects at all feasible buildings.

Solar arrays are already installed at the Benton County Fairgrounds, the Health Services building, and the Kalapuya building. A ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new photovoltaic (converting light into electricity using semiconductors) project was held Friday, April 22, at the Law Enforcement Center in Downtown Corvallis.

“It’s part of our Climate Action Plan to reduce our carbon footprint in Benton County,” Sustainability Coordinator Jen Brown said.

A new sign on the building with a quick response (QR) code allows the public to access real-time information from the solar array on the roof, giving insight to the county’s progress on sustainable energy.

The ribbon-cutting was led by County Commissioner Nancy Wyse and attended by County Administrator Joe Kerby, Sheriff Jef Van Arsdall and Corvallis police Capt. Joel Goodwin, along with representatives from Pacific Power, which helped fund the installation through a Blue Sky funding award.

“This is a 112-kilowatt system, which is expected to generate over 123,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity per year,” Wyse said, adding her thanks to county staff for making this project and others possible.

Construction on the project, which was awarded funding in 2020, began in September but was hampered by supply chain delays, according to Benton County Facilities Manager Paul Wallsinger. He said Energy Wise Systems of Albany completed installation in January and the project began generating power on Feb. 24.

“This was a really long process,” Wallsinger said. “We got a good running start and then COVID came and slowed everything down for a while.”

The benefit of the solar array includes generating energy at a fixed price, around 4 cents per kilowatt hour currently, according to Wallsinger. He said as energy prices rise, the county-generated juice remains stable throughout the life of the array, adding that the return on investment should be met in less than five years.

Wallsigner said the initial cost of the project was around $162,000, with the county contributing around $30,000. The remaining comes from grants, including a $20,000 incentive from the Energy Trust of Oregon.

The Blue Sky Program from Pacific Power lets customers opt-in to reduce carbon footprints while supporting renewable energy. Through the program, customers can also invest in qualifying renewable energy projects for community-serving organizations such as Benton County.

Since 2006, Blue Sky Block participants have supported more than 120 community-based solar, wind, geothermal and renewable energy projects across Pacific Power’s service area.

Adam Kohler, Pacific Power regional business manager, applauded the partnership with Benton County and said the company is part of the community. The renewable energy project follows the core goals for which Pacific Power stands.

“We’re pleased that through our Blue Sky program Pacific Power customers can nurture more renewable power and also support the goals of local schools, libraries and community centers and other vital groups,” Kohler said.

Another solar array is planned at the Lincoln Health Center. The date of installation is to be determined.

“By generating our own energy, we’ll free up more of our budget to directly serve the people of Benton County,” Wyse said in a statement issued after the ribbon-cutting. “It’s all thanks to Pacific Power’s Blue Sky Block participants; their support provided the funding that made up 65% of our project costs.”

For more information visit www.co.benton.or.us/sustainability or pacificpower.net/bluesky.

