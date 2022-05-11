Benton County: The word 'community' is friendlier than 'public'

The wordsmithing has begun as Benton County officials prepare for a bond measure campaign needed to build a long-desired, $100 million-plus justice system campus. In their crosshairs: what to call the site.

And the word "public."

What the county previously referred to as the north site — an undeveloped lot near HP Inc. — is now dubbed the "Community Safety and Justice Campus." The new name recommendation was favored over the "Justice and Community Safety Campus," per a 7-3 vote of the Justice System Improvement Program Executive Committee.

Part of the debate was whether to use the word "public" or "community" in the name.

According to Chris Edmonds of Lake Oswego-based Coastline Public Relations, a consultant hired by the county, the group found "public" to be “more sterile,” “less accessible” and “less inclusive” than community.

They felt the word "community" best reflects the county’s values, he said.

“'Community' is really sort of a welcoming term,” Edmonds said at the county Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday, May 10.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

The executive committee is composed of county officials, including Commissioner Xan Augerot, Presiding Judge Locke Williams, Sheriff Jef Van Arsdall, District Attorney John Haroldson and County Administrator Joe Kerby among others.

The campus naming is intended to reinforce the county’s site pick as final, putting an end to any discussions of other possible locations. There was no official vote on Tuesday, but commissioners agreed with the new title.

A process for specifically naming the individual facilities as well as the campus itself is expected in the future.

“When we refer to it as the north site, it only makes sense in context with other directional options,” Edmonds said. “Now that a decision has been made on that, it’s time to give this campus a name.”

The first in a pair of surveys to gauge the community’s feelings about a bond measure is expected to roll out from May 23 to May 27. It will include hypothetical questions regarding both a $95 million bond and also a $75 million option that would not include not include the sheriff’s office.

The idea of paying for a new courthouse or a crisis resource center has not gone to the ballot before, but voters have rejected three jail bonds since 2000, all at much lower price points. The last one, in 2015, sought $25 million and failed by four percentage points.

Cody Mann covers Benton County and the cities of Corvallis and Philomath. He can be contacted at 541-812-6113 or Cody.Mann@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @News_Mann_.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.