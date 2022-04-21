Benton County ready to reup with Republic for trash hauling

Benton County is positioned to renew its contract with Republic Services for another 10 years.

“We now offer in Benton County more services than most locations,” Julie Jackson, local municipal relations manager for Republic, told the Board of Commissioners. She noted a long partnership between the company and the county and listed a number of services.

The Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, April 19, held a virtual public hearing regarding the renewal of Republic’s solid waste collection franchise agreement. The agreement expired around three months ago, but a grace period was in effect while the company was in the renewal process, County Counsel Vance Croney said.

It's not clear yet how rates might be affected by the new contract.

Testimony during the public hearing included comments about competitive fees, increasing recycling, excluding other potential service providers, and the length of the agreement. Some testimony called for a pause in the renewal process.

The board unanimously voted for staff to bring back an agreement order modified to include community input in future negotiations. The agreement is expected to return to the board for approval May 17.

Unincorporated areas of Benton County make up around 35% of Republic’s area customers, which means Corvallis and Philomath to a large extent drive the collection philosophy, services and programs, according to Croney.

In Corvallis' footsteps

Corvallis, whose contract with Republic is up for renewal at the end of 2023, negotiates harder with Republic, Croney said. The county has traditionally “taken a back seat” and paralleled Corvallis’ service agreements, asking for whatever Corvallis gets to be applied in unincorporated areas as well.

“Republic is in agreement that it would like to have similar terms and conditions for Benton County as it has for Corvallis,” he said.

So the two sides are likely to be back at the negotiating table after Corvallis inks its deal, Croney said. Jackson told commissioners Republic is willing to renegotiate with the county at that time.

Commissioner Xan Augerot expressed concerns about overlooking history in considering a franchise agreement that is only renewed every decade, meaning it’s highly unlikely that any staff or officials would have been involved in previous agreements. That makes some questions difficult to answer.

“I feel that we need to do a better job when we approach this kind of franchise agreement of looking at the history, and looking at the decisions that were made previously, and what considerations were taken into account, just so that we can make more informed decisions,” she said.

Coffin Butte landfill controversy

The franchise agreement renewal follows a contentious land use proceeding regarding Republic Services that drew public scrutiny. The landfill has its own separate franchise agreement.

“The collection franchise agreement is separate and distinct from the landfill operations,” Croney said during the public hearing. “And it is unrelated to the land use application.”

In March, Republic withdrew its appeal of a county Planning Commission denial of a permit that would have allowed the Coffin Buette landfill to expand. The company said at the time it intends to file a new application in the near future.

Planning commissioners found that Republic’s proposal would create an “undue burden” on the surrounding neighborhood and that Republic had not effectively answered community questions about noise, odor, air quality and public health impacts as well as effects on the environment and wildlife.

Republic challenged the Planning Commission’s findings, claiming the evidence doesn’t support the commission’s conclusion with regard to odor, air quality or noise, and that the landfill has maintained compliance with Oregon Department of Environmental Quality’s air quality permit regulations.

Republic needed the conditional use permit to expand the current disposal cell south beyond the current route of Coffin Butte Road, which would be closed. A new private road would encircle the new disposal area and terminate at a locked gate at Soap Creek Road.

The Phoenix-based company said it needs the expansion because the current landfill site will reach maximum capacity in around four years. The adjacent Knife River quarry will not be available to accept waste for perhaps another eight to 10 years.

Cody Mann covers Benton County and the cities of Corvallis and Philomath. He can be contacted at 541-812-6113 or Cody.Mann@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @News_Mann_.

